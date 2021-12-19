ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV reaches deal with Disney to restore ESPN, ABC and FX channels

By Michelle Shen and Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

If you use YouTube TV , you have access to Disney content like National Geographic, ESPN, ABC and FX again.

YouTube TV announced on Sunday that they reached a deal with Disney to restore access to those channels after they failed to reach a deal last week.

The price of the content will revert to $64.99 per month, but all impacted members will still receive a one-time $15 discount.

"We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country," Disney told USA TODAY in a statement.

All Disney recordings previously in your YouTube TV library will be restored, and your local ABC station will be available once again.

YouTube TV wrote to users that for any subscribers who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, the company will still honor the one﻿-﻿time $15 credit on your bill if you resume your membership before you lose access. If you go to tv.youtube.com/membership and click "Add," you return the Base Plan to your membership.

STREAMING DISPUTE: Disney channels and ABC, ESPN dropped from YouTube TV as college bowls kick in

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

You will still see a $64.99 price upon re﻿﻿activating your membership, but a one﻿-﻿time discount will be reflected in your next bill.

The two companies were negotiating a new contract throughout last week and Disney had told USA TODAY it was "optimistic" a deal could be reached. The split came right as the college football bowl season was heating up with many games scheduled to be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2.

During that time, the service lowered its monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while the Disney channels were off the platform. The complete list of channels removed from YouTube included Disney Channel, National Geographic, and the SEC Network.

In a short amount of time, the two streaming behemoths resolved their differences, but consumers still expressed their frustration on Twitter.

"The damage was done and is irreversible. I can’t trust YouTube TV to get anything done in a timely manner to avoid disruptions," said Twitter user Brian Prescott.

Other users point out that it's normal for disruptions to occur when companies are renegotiating contracts.

"These disputes happen with every provider," said Twitter user Whitney Lucas. "It’s going to keep happening as these channels/content providers want to charge a whole lot more money every time their contracts expire."

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: YouTube TV reaches deal with Disney to restore ESPN, ABC and FX channels

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Espn 2#Espn#Abc#Fx#National Geographic
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Newsweek

How to Watch 'Encanto' Online

The Disney animation is coming to streaming this Christmas, just a few weeks after coming to theaters. Here's how to watch "Encanto" online – and whether it's free.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

New Miss Universe And Former Miss India Opens Up About Steve Harvey Making Her Meow, Which Led To Backlash

Steve Harvey had a pageant gaffe a few years back when he accidentally announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant. That was 2015, and in the years subsequent he quietly (or at least mostly quietly) continued to host the pageant with only the occasional fanfare over the gig. That is until this year when he asked Miss India to do animal impressions instead of answering a serious question. The internet was not pleased, but now the new Miss Universe herself has spoken out.
PETS
BGR.com

TiVo Stream 4K streaming stick review: A solid streamer with serious competition

When you think of the word TiVo, you probably think of the old-school TV recorders. TiVo isn’t gone, though. In fact, the company is still going strong with a line of streaming devices that bring it into this decade. But while the original TiVo was arguably head and shoulders above much of the competition, these days, its streaming devices, like the TiVo Stream 4K, have a high bar to beat. The market of streaming devices is relatively crowded. That’s especially true in the world of Android TV streaming devices. The TiVo Stream 4K is built on Android TV. That means...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

325K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy