Ja Morant back on Grizzlies sideline, testing out knee

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant might not be back to dunking on opponents, but at least the superstar has returned to the sideline.

Morant cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday and rejoined his teammates on the Memphis bench Sunday ahead of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He remains out of uniform, however, as he continues to  recover from a knee sprain. He appears to be inching closer to a return from that, too.

“We are really excited that he is out of protocols and feeling really good,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Today was the first day that we were able to get our hands on him and do the testing.”

Although optimistic, Jenkins avoided giving a firm return date.

“He’s getting really close, and that’s very encouraging,” Jenkins added.

Morant will continue to undergo testing with the Grizzlies performance team to help determine a plan for his return. He injured his knee on Nov. 26 against the Atlanta Hawks, and was expected to miss “a few weeks.”

The star is averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. Memphis is 10-1 in his absence.

“We are going to put our heads together with him and the performance of the team to see what his timeline will look like even more,” Jenkins said.

As for Morant’s chances to play on Monday against Oklahoma City, the coach said it will be a “wait and see approach.”

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

