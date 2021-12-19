ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Stowaway monkeys cause chaos on Royal Navy ship before jumping 80ft into sea

By Jerome Starkey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A STOWAWAY monkey caused chaos on a Royal Navy ship when sailors tried in vain to catch her so the vessel could dock.

Crew used a cargo net in an attempt to trap the mum and baby she was carrying — but she jumped 80ft into the sea to avoid capture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8CSS_0dREnuGY00
The green monkeys snuck aboard supply ship RFA Wave Knight at Bridgetown, Barbados
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9W15_0dREnuGY00
Crew searched for them in vain and they were only spotted on the roof of the bridge, the ship’s highest point, once at sea Credit: Royal Navy

The primates were last seen swimming towards land.

The green monkeys snuck aboard supply ship RFA Wave Knight at Bridgetown, Barbados.

Crew searched for them in vain and they were only spotted on the roof of the bridge, the ship’s highest point, once at sea.

Officials at Grand Turk Island in the Atlantic refused to let the tanker dock with monkeys on board for “biosecurity reasons” so the bid to catch them began.

A source said: “It all went wrong when the crew was trying to net her. It was really bad.

"But she was doing doggy-paddle in the sea and her baby was holding on. You could see land.”

Crew claimed superiors tried to drown the animals to avoid quarantine rules. But sources insisted it was a tragic accident.

The Royal Navy said: “We take our responsibility to wildlife seriously and try to help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8gxm_0dREnuGY00
The primates were last seen swimming towards land
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gEK4_0dREnuGY00
Officials at Grand Turk Island in the Atlantic refused to let the tanker dock with monkeys on board

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too.

Comments / 46

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Stowaway#Grand Turk Island#Cargo Net#Rfa Wave Knight#The Royal Navy#Whatsapp
New York Post

Terrifying moment sex-crazed 13-foot elephant charges safari truck

Terrifying footage shows a six-ton sex-crazed elephant charging a safari truck and tourists fleeing for their lives. The 13-foot tall testosterone-fuelled tusker, which was in season for mating, had become enraged when the two vehicles came close to its breeding herd. Both trucks come to a halt behind each other...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Rescuers Struggling to Free Whale Entangled in Fish Lines With Her Newborn Calf

Ocean specialists believe there's no likelihood of releasing two 16-foot lengths of fishing rope tied to a North Atlantic right whale that gave birth while trapped in a fishing line while her calf is still small. Right Whales. Right whales' bodies are rotund, with arching rostrums, V-shaped blowholes, and dark...
ANIMALS
People

TikTok User Plays with Dangerous Sea Creature Found on Australian Beach: 'Know What This Is?'

A TikTok user happened across a potentially dangerous sea creature while enjoying a day at the beach at Stradbroke Island in Queensland, Australia, The Daily Mail reports. User @julianobayd posted a clip Tuesday of himself playing with a tiny blue creature in the water with the text, "Anyone know what this is?" written over the video. In the clip, the man has the tiny blue animal on the tip of his finger before he releases it into the water, where he films it floating above the sand.
PETS
The Guardian

French zoo closes after pack of nine wolves escapes

Authorities in the south of France have temporarily shut down a zoo after a pack of nine wolves escaped from an enclosure during visiting hours, officials have said. No humans were injured in the incident last weekend at the Trois Vallées zoo in Montredon-Labessonnié in the south-west Tarn region but four of the wolves were shot dead by park workers and five were anaesthetised by local officials on the scene, Fabien Chollet, a local official, told AFP on Friday.
ANIMALS
BBC

Rescuers free seal tangled in rope on Scottish beach

A seal found struggling to breathe on a Scottish beach has been freed from a rope tangled round its neck. Noel Hawkins from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue organisation spotted the distressed mammal near Ullapool in the Scottish Highlands. Rescuers managed to cut the rope wrapped around the seal's...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Rare baby white rhino born at UK zoo hailed ‘a little miracle’

A rare baby white rhino born at a UK zoo has been hailed as a “little miracle”.The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft Suffolk on Saturday.Keepers do not yet know if the calf is male or female and it has yet to be named.White rhinos typically weigh between 40kg (six stone four lbs) and 60kg (nine stone six lbs) at birth.They are typically able to stand just an hour after birth, immediately attempting to suckle on their mother.The species was previously hunted to near...
ANIMALS
dronedj.com

Royal Navy studying drone use to supply ships far out to sea

A century-old unit of the UK’s Royal Navy may be getting an aerial makeover. At least that’s what officials hope in examining whether drones can be used to assist the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) transport supplies to large naval ships around the globe. Since it began its work...
MILITARY
BBC

Plymouth-based Royal Navy ship delivers Covid jabs to South Georgia

Sailors from HMS Protector have delivered Covid vaccines to scientists working in South Georgia. The island is the latest stop for the survey ship as it heads south for a summer of scientific research. The crew of the Plymouth-based ship also held a memorial for Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
282K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy