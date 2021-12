Welcome to a special edition of Make My MMO, Massively OP’s intermittent check-in on all the crowdfunding MMOs in our genre. You might have noticed that our Make My MMO column changed format a bit this year as we found a new way to display all of the games in our tracker with icons to give you a quick feel for how the games are progressing (or in some cases, not). The idea was to put an end to the “no crowdfunded MMOs ever launch” nonsense because… some crowdfunded MMOs did launch this year! Let’s take a look at the biggest news in this corner of the genre across the span of 2021.

