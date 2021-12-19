Look Back: Winter storms disrupt Christmas downtown shopping in 1951

Pomeroy’s Department Store, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Photo Luzerne County Historical Society Pomeroy’s Department Store, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Photo Luzerne County Historical Society

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Two decades before the Wyoming Valley Mall opened, shoppers jammed the downtown area of Wilkes-Barre where most department, retail and grocery stores were located.

In the week leading up to Christmas in 1951, shopping came to a crawl or an abrupt stop – twice – due to snow.

“The worst snow storm in two years slashed out early yesterday afternoon and in nine hours deposited a paralyzing layer ranging from 6 to 11 inches through Northeastern Pennsylvania. Traffic in downtown was stagnant and motorists were marooned by the hundreds when cars skidded into curbs, poles, ditches and other vehicles,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Dec. 15, 1951.

Heavy automobile traffic on downtown streets hampered Wilkes-Barre road crews from clearing streets.

Schedules were delayed up to two hours for the Wilkes-Barre Transit Company’s trackless trolley coaches and buses.

“Trackless trolleys and buses were delayed on city streets. It took from 30 to 35 minutes for a vehicle to get around Public Square,” the Record reported.

Market Street Bridge was at a standstill with stalled motorists. The scene was the same on the South Street Bridge.

“Traffic was stalled on Public Square as automobiles attempting to travel south on South Franklin Street from North Franklin Street were forced to stand still causing traffic to back up on the square,” reported the Record.

When stores closed at 5 p.m., motorists leaving parking garages added to the congestion of stalled automobiles.

Three hunters, including a father and son, were reported missing during the snow storm. George Stewart, 37, and his son, Richard, 14, of Trucksville, were missing on Red Rock Mountain, and Louis Tamask, of Ashley, was missing in Bear Creek. The three men were found when roads were made passable in those areas.

As it took a day or two to clean up downtown streets allowing stores to reopen for Christmas shoppers, a second winter storm hit the area the night of Dec. 18 into Dec. 19.

“Wilkes-Barre City Street Department’s snow removal program got into high gear again with all available pieces of motorists equipment, including eight snow plows, two graders, three snow loaders, one bulldozer and 12 trucks being put into action around Public Square and center city to minimize the worst storm in over two years,” the Record reported Dec. 19, 1951.

As morning approached, stores either failed to open or opened late, hampering Christmas shoppers who braved the weather.

“A front end loader began lifting snow from Public Square as two other snow loaders began similar jobs in the first two blocks of South Main Street and the first block of North Main,” reported the Record.

Traffic in center city slowed to a trickle and many parking meters were vacant of automobiles.

Seven to 10 inches of snow fell during the Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 storm.

When the snow was removed, there was a major rush of shoppers to downtown resulting in traffic congestion.

“Central city stores did a bustling business yesterday as thousands of last minute shoppers completed their Christmas buying,. The influx of shoppers caused one of the worst vehicular traffic jams of the holiday season. Long lines of cars moved bumper-to-bumper over the main arteries into the city causing buses and trackless trolleys to run far behind schedules,” the Record reported Dec. 25, 1951.

Sidewalks around Public Square and on both sides of South Main Street from Public Square to Northampton Street were jammed with shoppers carrying packages and bags.

“Despite the congestion, the shoppers appeared cheerful as they inches their way in and out of stores,” the Record reported.