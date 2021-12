Despite having lost part of his lung as a young man, the pope has largely been fit as a fiddle during a pandemic marked by an illness that preys on the respiratory system and on the elderly. The Energizer pontiff turned 85 on Friday and spent the day doing what he does often and with passion--celebrating refugees. He brought seventeen back to Rome with him from his recent Cyprus visit where they were languishing in limbo. The grateful group who hailed from as far away as Africa and Asia presented him with a painting of an Afghan refugee setting out to sea in search of kinder shores as a birthday present.

