The weather figures to be a lot better for meeting No. 2 between the Bills and Patriots with this one taking place in Foxborough. The Pats beat Buffalo 14-10 when they last met on Dec. 6 in a game that saw massive amounts of winds and two completely different game plans. Mac Jones threw it three times with New England running it 46 times. Meanwhile, Buffalo threw it 30 times while they also had just 25 carries. It added up to New England's eighth win in the last 10 games of this series.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO