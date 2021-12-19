ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoMd Weather for Monday, December 20, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph.

Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

