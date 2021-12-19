ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super-sized prisons.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project, and others signed on to a letter arguing that it is improper to use the relief dollars.

They asked Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters to hold hearings on the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over a prison system it said was riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Louis Martin Montgomery
5d ago

Inasmuch as people keep saying the uptick in murder and similar violent crimes is due to the Covid it seems reasonable that Covid relief funds be used to address its effects.

