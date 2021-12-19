BCSO arrest suspected drunk driver linked to fatal hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say the suspected drunk driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Nob Hill this weekend is now behind bars. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was hit and killed near Coal Ave. and Tulane Dr. just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s unclear how deputies tracked down the suspected driver Elizardo Cortez, but they say they had help from the Albuquerque Police Department finding the vehicle involved in a nearby neighborhood. According to the criminal complaint, the 38-year-old admitted to law enforcement that he doesn’t have a license and shouldn’t have been driving.

He’s now charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a revoked license. Officials also got a warrant to test his blood to see if alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

Online records show he pled guilty in 2014 to aggravated DWI and fleeing law enforcement. In 2004, he was charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, but that case was dismissed, it’s unclear why. Officials have not identified the victim in Saturday’s crash.

