ALBANY — It’s now against the law in New York state to use a fake vaccination card, according to a new bill signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul late Wednesday. The new law makes the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination cards a class A misdemeanor. It also creates a new E felony of third-degree computer tampering for “intentional entering, alteration or destruction of computer material regarding COVID-19 vaccine provisions.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO