The U.S. is ramping up efforts to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, with several major U.S. automakers, including General Motors, rushing to develop and debut a wide variety of EV products. However, in order to support all those new EVs, new U.S. mining projects may be necessary to source the metals required for electric vehicle production, which could run afoul of environmentalists and other groups.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO