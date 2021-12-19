Beloit Police looking for answers after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A victim showed up to a Beloit hospital with a gunshot wound, and police are now looking for answers.
They said that the victim went to Beloit Memorial Hospital around 2:30 Sunday morning. Their injuries are non-life threating.
They said that the victim went to Beloit Memorial Hospital around 2:30 Sunday morning. Their injuries are non-life threating.

Any information should be given to the Beloit Police Department, (608) 364-6800, or leave a tip with Beloit Crime Stoppers, (608) 362-7463.
