This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 20-26, 2021

By Clayton Connick
 5 days ago
Unfortunately, there have been a multitude of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the NCAA, forcing games to be canceled or postponed. These effects were felt by both the Alabama men's and women's basketball programs.

For Alabama women's basketball, its game with Winthrop that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to COVID protocol within the Crimson Tide program.

This will provide a unique challenge for Kristy Curry and her team, as Alabama will play No. 7 Tennessee next week coming off nearly three weeks with no action. Currently, the Crimson Tide sits at 9-2 through its non-conference schedule.

For Alabama men's basketball, Nate Oats and company made sure they would not miss playing in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Colorado State was unable tp make the trip to Birmingham due to COVID-19 issues within its program, so Alabama went to work to find a new opponent.

Ultimately, the Crimson Tide found the 8-2 Davidson Wildcats to join in the C.M. Newton Classic, which will tip-off in Legacy Arena in Birmingham at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday night.

Alabama men's basketball snuck past Jacksonville State on Saturday night by a score of 65-59, bouncing back from the loss at Memphis.

Of course, bowl season will progress this week, as Alabama football continues to inch closer to its matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide will continue its practice in preparation for the trip to Dallas in just under two weeks.

Most importantly, Christmas Day is on Saturday, so there will be a large break in Crimson Tide action for the big day.

Can Alabama Get Defensive Issues Fixed? That Depends on Mentality Moving Forward

A few weeks ago, after wins against Gonzaga and Houston, there was talk of this Alabama men’s basketball team being among the elite. That talk, just like the Crimson Tide’s defensive intensity, has disappeared. Alabama has only a few days to figure out how to get back on track before SEC play starts. If it can’t get it together, there won’t be another SEC championship trophy to hoist in March like last year.
Eli Ricks Already With Crimson Tide, Reveals New Number with New Team

Eli Ricks, who has transferred to Alabama to continue his college football career, unveiled his jersey number on Wednesday. It's a familiar one for LSU fans as well, No. 7. That's the number worn by cornerbacks Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Grant Delpit and Derek Singley Jr., and started becoming a tradition, especially in the secondary. Running back Leonard Fournette also wore it on offense.
How Jahmyr Gibbs' Transfer Impacts Alabama's Running Back Room

Tuesday saw Nick Saban and Alabama strike again in the transfer portal, landing one of the hottest names in former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs becomes the second major name out of the transfer portal to announce a transfer to Alabama since the end of the 2021 regular season, joining highly-touted former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks.
Throwback Crimson Tikes: Lean On Me

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
College Football Playoff Tightens COVID-19 Policies

The College Football Playoff announced numerous new policies in regards to COVID-19, including the possibility that the national championship could be determined without a game being played, on Wednesday afternoon. The updated guidelines were made by the CFP's management committee during a video conference on Tuesday. They provide flexibility for...
Crimson Corner: How Long are We Going to Keep Doing This?

The opinions expressed below are strictly those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the staff of BamaCentral. Wednesday felt like the start of a new pandemic for sports media. On top of widespread cancellations of games due to COVID-19's new Omicron variant, the College Football Playoff announced new guidelines for the playoff structure should teams be forced to opt out due to having too many players contract the virus. Subscribe for full article.
Throwback Crimson Tikes: New Shirts Again!

Let's enjoy it all while it lasts — Pet Shop Boys. "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
