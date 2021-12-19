This Week with the Crimson Tide: December 20-26, 2021

Unfortunately, there have been a multitude of positive COVID-19 tests throughout the NCAA, forcing games to be canceled or postponed. These effects were felt by both the Alabama men's and women's basketball programs.

For Alabama women's basketball, its game with Winthrop that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to COVID protocol within the Crimson Tide program.

This will provide a unique challenge for Kristy Curry and her team, as Alabama will play No. 7 Tennessee next week coming off nearly three weeks with no action. Currently, the Crimson Tide sits at 9-2 through its non-conference schedule.

For Alabama men's basketball, Nate Oats and company made sure they would not miss playing in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Colorado State was unable tp make the trip to Birmingham due to COVID-19 issues within its program, so Alabama went to work to find a new opponent.

Ultimately, the Crimson Tide found the 8-2 Davidson Wildcats to join in the C.M. Newton Classic, which will tip-off in Legacy Arena in Birmingham at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday night.

Alabama men's basketball snuck past Jacksonville State on Saturday night by a score of 65-59, bouncing back from the loss at Memphis.

Of course, bowl season will progress this week, as Alabama football continues to inch closer to its matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats on New Year's Eve. The Crimson Tide will continue its practice in preparation for the trip to Dallas in just under two weeks.

Most importantly, Christmas Day is on Saturday, so there will be a large break in Crimson Tide action for the big day.