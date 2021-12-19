ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren Tests Positive

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Photo Credit: United States Senate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 72-year-old Massachusetts Democrat said in a tweet that she received her positive test result on Sunday, Dec. 19 after testing negative earlier last week.

Warren said she has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and received her booster shot.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," Warren tweeted.

Warren urged others to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot if they haven't done so already.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," she said.

During her run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Warren often spent hours posing for photos with supporters after rallies.

After dropping out of the race, she endorsed the eventual nominee, President Joe Biden.

independent 78
5d ago

vaccinated with booster, still gets it and can pass it on to others..Mild symptoms like 95 percent that get it whether vaccinated or unvaccinated

