Over 4 Million Sign Petition to Commute Truck Driver’s 110-Year Sentence

A Tampa man has been charged with punching a teenage girl in the face after she cut him off in traffic, according to court records. Stephen Irvin Saunders, a 47-year-old self-employed investment banker, according to authorities, has been charged with felony burglary of conveyance with assault or battery after the incident. He allegedly followed the 16-year-old girl to a stoplight after she “accidentally” cut him off, climbed out of his convertible, and approached her vehicle. “What the fuck are you doing?” he allegedly cursed at her, according to an arrest warrant. “You stupid bitch! You cut me off!” He then hit her in the jaw through her rolled-down driver-side window. Police were “quickly and definitively” able to identify Saunders, they said, because of his recognizable black-and-white Porsche, which was “boldly” stamped with the numbers “911” on a door. “We’ll let the court process play out, and there’s more to the story,” Saunders’ attorney told a local outlet after the Dec. 16 incident. “You can quote me on that.”
