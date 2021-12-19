ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 4 Million Sign Petition to Commute Truck Driver’s 110-Year Sentence

By AJ McDougall
 5 days ago
More than 4 million people have signed an online petition pleading with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute the 110-year prison sentence of the truck driver behind a fiery crash that killed four in 2019. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced on...

Colorado Crash Victims Speak Out on Trucker’s 110-Year Sentence

After truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos received a severe 110-year jail sentence—igniting outrage in the form of a nearly 5 million-signature Change.org petition and the attention of Kim Kardashian—the victims of the fiery and fatal Colorado highway accident are speaking out. Meleia Harsch was pregnant when her vehicle was caught in the 28-car pile-up. As reported by ABC News, she told Good Morning America Wednesday that she was frustrated that the driver who caused the crash is now considered the victim. Meanwhile, Duane Bailey—whose brother William Bailey was one of four people killed in the accident—said he thinks “we all can agree that [110 years] is excessive,” but he supports the jury’s decision to convict Mederos for causing the accident. In 2019, the trucker’s brakes gave out, but instead of taking an exit ramp for trucks, Maderos slammed into stalled traffic. It was this sticking point that Bailey found indefensible: “Firstly, he had the choice to pick that ramp. He didn’t. Whatever his real reason was, we’ll never know. But that was a choice by him. He sealed his fate once he passed that ramp.”
Anti-Masker Pleads Guilty to Punching Flight Attendant So Hard It Shattered Her Teeth

A California woman has pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching a flight attendant who had asked her to put on a mask. According to NBC San Diego, Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, admitted punching the unidentified Southwest Airlines attendant on a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. Court documents state that the victim suffered three broken teeth, a bruised left eye, and a cut under her eye that required stitches. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the worker had asked Quinonez to put her face mask on, fasten her seat belt, and stow her tray table on the flight’s descent. “The flight attendant who was assaulted was simply doing her job to ensure the safety of all passengers aboard the plane,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason, particularly towards a flight attendant who is there to keep all the passengers safe.” A sentencing hearing is set for March 11.
Ex-Minnesota Cop Kim Potter Convicted for Killing Daunte Wright

Kim Potter, the white former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright in April, has been convicted after appearing to mistake her handgun for a Taser during a deadly traffic stop. Potter, 49, was found guilty on Thursday of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in relation to...
California Surfer Mauled to Death by Shark in Christmas Eve Nightmare

A surfer in California was killed on Friday in what authorities described as a great white shark attack off the central coast of the state, according to ABC News. The attack occurred at Morro Bay State Park before 11 a.m., according to the Morro Bay Police Department. ABC News reported a woman surfing nearby the attacked man saw him face down in the water. When he was brought to shore, he was pronounced dead at the scene after officers reported seeing a bite that seemed consistent with that of a great white shark. The man has yet to be identified.
How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
Gary Lee Sampson, Convicted Serial Killer, Dies in Prison Hospital at 62

Gary Lee Sampson, the drifter and admitted spree killer who was sentenced to death after brutally murdering three men in 2001, died in custody earlier this week, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Thursday. He was 62. The bureau said that Sampson had died at a medical center for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri. He had been awaiting the result of the most recent appeal of his sentence, according to records. The appeal had been made to overturn a second death sentence, issued in 2017 after his 2003 sentence was set aside when it was revealed a juror had lied during selection. In 2017, a judge declined Sampson’s motion to toss his death sentence, commenting that Sampson “brutally and incomprehensibly murdered Philip McCloskey, Jonathan Rizzo, and Robert Whitney” and that he had to face “the ultimate, irreversible punishment” for his crimes.
Road-Raging Investment Banker Slugs Teen Girl After She ‘Accidentally’ Cuts Off His Porsche: Cops

A Tampa man has been charged with punching a teenage girl in the face after she cut him off in traffic, according to court records. Stephen Irvin Saunders, a 47-year-old self-employed investment banker, according to authorities, has been charged with felony burglary of conveyance with assault or battery after the incident. He allegedly followed the 16-year-old girl to a stoplight after she “accidentally” cut him off, climbed out of his convertible, and approached her vehicle. “What the fuck are you doing?” he allegedly cursed at her, according to an arrest warrant. “You stupid bitch! You cut me off!” He then hit her in the jaw through her rolled-down driver-side window. Police were “quickly and definitively” able to identify Saunders, they said, because of his recognizable black-and-white Porsche, which was “boldly” stamped with the numbers “911” on a door. “We’ll let the court process play out, and there’s more to the story,” Saunders’ attorney told a local outlet after the Dec. 16 incident. “You can quote me on that.”
Proud Boy Rioter Will Cooperate With Feds After Pleading Guilty

Matthew Greene, a former Disney-commissioned design executive turned New York-based Proud Boy, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to WSYR. Greene admitted to three felony charges, including two counts of conspiracy and one of obstruction of an official proceeding, related to the Jan. 6 attack. When authorities raided his Syracuse home, they found thousands of dollars worth of ammo. Greene was a member of the Proud Boys in New York, along with one of the alleged insurrection instigators Dominic Pezzola. Greene also agreed to a cooperation deal with the government, indicating he is likely to testify against his Proud Boy conspirators. He will pay $2,000 in restitution and could face between 41 to 51 months in prison.
Anti-Vaxx Leader Pledges to Conduct Citizen’s Arrest of Louisiana Governor

Christopher Key, the leader of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine group “Vaccine Police,” said Wednesday he’s going to take the law into his own hands, pledging to conduct a citizen’s arrest of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I am the vaccine police,” Key said on Clay Clark’s daily show. “We have shut down pharmacists. We have shut down boards of education. And we will be arresting the governor of Louisiana on February the 7th if he does not stand down and not vaccinate the children of Louisiana.” He continued that he would conduct the arrest “out of love” because “they are trying to start a civil war” and “coming for our children.”
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Sentenced After Wife Accidentally Implicated Him in Facebook Status

A man whose participation in the Capitol insurrection was inadvertently revealed by his wife in a Facebook status has been sentenced to a year of probation, 200 hours of community service, and fined $2,500. Gary Edwards—a 68-year-old from Churchville, Pennsylvania—reportedly told a federal judge at his Monday sentencing that he was “ashamed” about his part in the riot, which included entering the Capitol through a broken window and walking into the ransacked office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Edwards’ role in the insurrection was revealed in a hastily deleted Facebook status from his wife, which began: “Okay ladies, let me tell you what happened as my husband was there inside the Capitol.” One of her Facebook friends then forwarded the status to federal agents. “Never in my life could I have dreamed that something I posted on Facebook would be used against my husband, would lead him to be arrested,” Lynn Edwards said in court, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
TheDailyBeast

