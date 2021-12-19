ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopShop holds Winterfest concert for students

By Jake Ostrove
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Music students of all ages took the stage at PopShop in downtown Morgantown on Sunday afternoon in its annual Winterfest concert.

Bands performed in front of fans, friends, and family.

After months of hard work in sessions at PopShop, bands took the stage in front of friends and family. Since the pandemic began, concerts like Winterfest were not able to be held in person. Rather, bands performed in an empty venue and the result was posted online after. Masked up, everyone was excited to be back together enjoying live music.

“It’s been a bummer for the kids because they weren’t able to have their parents and friends come out and witness all of the hard work that they’ve done over the sessions. So, to be out and play live at a venue is just awesome,” said Keith Moone, one of the instructor at PopShop.

Moone said PopShop was looking forward to bringing more entertainment after a brief hiatus, picking back up at the end of January.

