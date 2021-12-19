ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Nio's Newly-launched ET5 Pose A Threat To Tesla's Model 3?

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Chinese EV startup Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) unveiled a midsize sedan named ET5, its fifth vehicle mode, at its annual Nio Day event held amid fanfare on Saturday. The EV has notched up record preorders, according to local media outlets. The ET5, which will be the cheapest vehicle in...

insideevs.com

Watch This 2013 Tesla Model S Explode With Elon Musk Doll Inside

This story comes to us from Finland, where a 2013 Tesla Model S owner - Tuomas Katainen - has decided to blow up his car spectacularly. But the idea is not to entertain us, but it appears to be a bold expression of disappointment. According to the video (English subtitles...
CARS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Tesla 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.33% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TSLA: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.47 shares of Tesla at the time with $100. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 85.89%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion.
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Tesla Model S Cost?

Nearly a decade after the Tesla Model S vaulted onto the scene and helped supercharge the EV era, it’s still going strong. The Model S continues to be the gold standard for electric vehicles with its pleasing combination of a beautiful design, phenomenal performance, high-level luxury, and technological sophistication. Do you want the best that the Model S has to offer? See how much a fully loaded new 2022 Tesla Model S costs.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Hoonicorn Finally Accept The Tesla Model S Plaid's Challenge

Hoonicorn's This vs That series on YouTube is one of the most popular car-based series on the internet right now. The concept behind the series is simple: two cars (this and that) race down an airstrip over a predetermined distance and see who wins. We've covered a bunch of these races, but our favorite thus far has been the Hoonicorn vs. The World races, where drift legend Ken Block takes on all sorts of weird and wonderful machines in his 1,400-horsepower Ford Mustang drift car. For season two, his daughter Lia gets behind the wheel. Last time we saw her in action, the Hoonicorn was defeated by a seriously fast Nissan GT-R, but this time the stakes are even higher: the Hoonicorn is going up against a Tesla Model S Plaid.
CARS
The Next Web

Why Nissan is probably Tesla’s biggest threat — after Elon’s ego

Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Tesla introduces active road noise reduction for new Model S, X

One of the new pieces of hardware that Tesla installed in the refreshed Model S and Model X is a pair of active noise-cancelling microphones embedded in the two front seats. They weren’t used until now, but with a recent software update, 2021.44.5, Tesla added a feature with a self-explanatory name, called Active Road Noise Reduction, and so they are finally used.
CARS
