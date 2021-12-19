ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma-UTA Highlights

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6U2m_0dREhjsD00

Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 70-50 over the UT-Arlington Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center to improve to 9-2 on the season.

LonghornCountry

Texas To Replace Texas A&M In Gator Bowl?

When one door closes, another opens. Could this be the case for Texas?. No. 25 Texas A&M will not play in the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest on Dec. 31 due to a COVID-19 outbreak and various injuries. The Aggies currently only have 38 scholarship players active, according to multiple reports.
AllSooners

Tanner Groves' Unorthodox Path to Oklahoma Started on Twitter

A random Twitter interaction can change the course of a career. Tanner Groves knows just as well as anyone else. The former Big Sky Player of the Year has settled right in at Oklahoma this year, leading all Sooners by averaging 14.8 points per game, but he might not have ever landed in Norman save for a random Twitter direct message.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hawaii Bowl Decision

Tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl will not take place after Hawaii dropped out of the game tonight, citing COVID-19, injury and transfer issues. Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and begun preparations to play. Now, the Tigers will have to begin the long flight home, though we hope they at least get to enjoy some time in the sun.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baker Mayfield Praises Newest Oklahoma Recruit

Baker Mayfield is the only player to win a Heisman Trophy after beginning his career as a walk-on, and he quite literally did that at Oklahoma. Shortly after Trevor Knight dismantled the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2014 Allstate Sugar Bowl, a former Texas Tech walk-on quarterback arrived in Norman. Bob Stoops didn’t even know he was coming, but Mayfield enrolled at Oklahoma, joined the team as a walk-on quarterback, and the rest is history.
AllSooners

Oklahoma Lands Missouri Transfer TE Daniel Parker

Some welcomed news for Oklahoma in the transfer portal came down late Wednesday night. Missouri transfer tight end Daniel Parker announced on Twitter that he would be committing to the Sooners and taking his talents to Norman. Parker is more known for his blocking prowess as opposed to being a...
KOCO

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State football fans worried about bowl game plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football fans are worried about bowl game plans. With COVID-19 canceling basketball games for OSU and Texas A&M backing out of their bowl game on Wednesday, plans are falling apart. Travel agencies are stressing the importance of travel insurance, especially to football fans in Oklahoma.
KOCO

Oklahoma teacher watches Kentucky hometown devastated by tornado

NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma teacher watched as her hometown in Kentucky was devastated by the recent tornado. Rachel Mills-Emerson, now a schoolteacher in Norman, once called Mayfield, Kentucky home. "I still have that kind of heartfelt sadness just kind of deep inside me right now," she said. She...
cherokeephoenix.org

Whitekiller earns Miss Indian Oklahoma crown

VERDIGRIS – After holding past titles of Miss Cherokee and Junior Miss Cherokee, Madison Whitekiller is now representing the wider Native community in Oklahoma. She earned another crown – Miss Indian Oklahoma – at the 2021 Miss and Junior Miss Indian Oklahoma Scholarship Pageant held Nov. 5 at Rogers State University in Claremore. The annual event is organized by the Oklahoma Federation of Indian Women and the 2021 theme was “Elevating Indigenous Women.”
FanSided

Ohio State football: This guy is a must-have transfer

Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister has entered the transfer portal and is interested in the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes need to do everything they can to land him. He is a must-have transfer. McCalister would fill one of the biggest positions of need on the OSU defense....
