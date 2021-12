The passionate following of HBO's Game of Thrones ensured that, no matter how the narrative concluded, not everyone would be happy, with a number of viewers expressing their disappointment of the finale over the years, yet star Peter Dinklage recently weighed in on the backlash from fans and expressed his support for the series' conclusion. The actor also noted that part of the ire the final episode drew was in relation to the misguided disappointment felt by viewers, as they were upset to have to say goodbye to characters they had grown to love over the decade. HBO is currently developing multiple spinoffs for the franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO