Devin Booker's Official Status For Hornets-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have announced that Devin Booker is available to play against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star shooting guard back.

Devin Booker had missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, but the Suns announced that he will be available to play against the Hornets and make his return.

Coming into the game, the Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA and the top seed in the west.

The Warriors have more wins at 24-6, but the Suns have less losses at 23-5.

If the Suns beat the Hornets, they gain sole possession of the top seed.

  DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA.

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
Arizona State
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Christmas Best Bets – Suns are 5.5-point favorites over Warriors

On Christmas Day, the NBA schedule includes the Hawks-Knicks, Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Suns, Nets-Lakers and Mavericks-Jazz; free NBA best bets are available in this article. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have handpicked the winners of each of these intriguing contests. BetOnline odds are posted below. Of course, our writing team would also like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Have fun drinking that eggnog or booze while watching all your favorite sports games.
NBA
dallassun.com

Devin Booker, Suns dominate short-handed Lakers

Devin Booker scored 24 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury as the visiting Phoenix Suns extended their latest winning streak to four games with a 108-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Deandre Ayton added 19 points with 11 rebounds and Mikal Bridges scored...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker, Cam Johnson shoot Suns to victory over Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have cleaner overall wins this season than Thursday’s 113-101 final over the Oklahoma City Thunder. But in a few of their NBA-leading 26 wins, they’ve shown a unique ability to turn it on when they need to, commonly referred to as flipping a switch.
NBA
FanSided

De’Aaron Fox traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s latest piece

After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
NBA
