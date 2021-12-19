ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

George R.R. Martin Talks About His Experience of Working with FromSoftware on Elden Ring

By Thomas Williams
theplaystationbrahs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoted as the ‘most anticpated’ game for two years straight at the annual Game Awards ceremony, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is making its way to the final days of development with it’s planned release on February 25th, 2022. One of the biggest aspects of the game...

theplaystationbrahs.com

Comments / 0

godisageek.com

New Elden Ring Story trailer revealed

The Game Awards were filled with surprises last night, including a new Elden Ring story trailer that delved deeper into the plot and lore. We recently got to play a good section of the game, which you can read about here. However, if you’re up for the trailer, you can watch below:
Mental_Floss

George R.R. Martin’s Original Plan for A Song of Ice and Fire, Revealed

By this point, there are a few different versions of the A Song of Ice and Fire story floating around. There are the books by George R.R. Martin, which are still in the process of being written; fans are waiting to see what happens after Jon Snow is stabbed to death at Castle Black. There’s HBO’s Game of Thrones, which went beyond that point and finished the story with cues from Martin. And there’s whatever Martin ends up writing next, which will probably reflect the TV ending but differ in some important ways.
Den of Geek

Elden Ring: What is the Elden Ring?

The new Elden Ring story trailer that premiered during The Game Awards was clearly designed to trigger a few debates about the game’s lore, but the biggest question that the trailer raises has to be “What, exactly, is the Elden Ring?”. Ever since Elden Ring’s teaser trailer debuted...
NME

New ‘Elden Ring’ cinematic trailer highlights a foreboding world

A new cinematic trailer for Elden Ring has been released, explaining more of the game’s backstory. The video was launched at The Game Awards last night and is narrated by the game’s storyteller. It provided a closer look at the demigods who rule over the Lands Between – the place in which the game will be set.
dbltap.com

Elden Ring Leaks Spoil Key Story Elements

Elden Ring leaks pulled from the game's limited network test via data mining have revealed key elements of the game's story. The network test in question allowed select players to explore the opening hours of Elden Ring throughout the weekend of Nov. 12-14. Despite the network test having ended last...
IGN

How to Reveal the Elden Ring Map

Top Contributors: Brendan Graeber, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Angie Harvey. Elden Ring's map is vast, sprawling, and obscured by a fog of war that you can reveal if you know how to unlock it. This page contains information on revealing the full map of Elden Ring. Upon starting your adventure, you can open...
TechRadar

Major Elden Ring spoilers are spreading online

Elden Ring spoilers have leaked online and are making the rounds, prompting the Elden Ring community to go into high alert. We obviously won't be sharing these spoilers ourselves but, according to PCGamesN, data miners have uncovered (and shared) thousands of voice lines and plot details that give away Elden Ring's endgame.
Siliconera

New Elden Ring Artwork Focuses on Characters

Bandai Namco released new Elden Ring artwork, and CGI images, which focus primarily on important characters within the game. Specifically, the official Elden Ring Twitter account released an illustrated image of a character shown in full armor, with a massive, white anthropomorphic lion behind him. However, Bandai Namco did not provide a name for this character, or the lion. Additionally, four new CGI images taken from The Games Awards 2021 Elden Ring trailer have been uploaded to the official Twitter account.
GamesRadar+

FromSoftware reveals the name of that new Elden Ring character

Elden Ring's imposing new character has an official name: Godfrey the First Lord. Yesterday on December 15, FromSoftware marketing executive Yashiro Kitao took to Twitter to detail the official name of the newly-unveiled character in Elden Ring. You can see the tweet just below, where we're introduced to Godfrey the First Lord and his ferocious-looking beastly accomplice.
NME

‘Elden Ring’ spoilers surface after PS4 jailbreak

Spoilers for Elden Ring have reportedly surfaced in online communities, due to hackers successfully jailbreaking a PS4. Since the PS4 has been jailbroken, the usual restrictions on accessing back-end files have been bypassed for the console. This means that some players have been able to datamine information taken from Elden Ring‘s closed network test which was held in November (thanks, PCGamesN).
gamepur.com

Walmart has exclusive Elden Ring art cards with pre-orders

Elden Ring pre-orders have been open for some time, but now we’re learning about the exclusives you can get for forking your money over to specific retailers. Walmart has come out with a pretty sweet incentive if you use the retail giant as your pre-order location of choice. Putting...
ComicBook

Elden Ring Collector's Editions and Exclusive Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Hot on the heels of a new Elden Ring trailer that debuted at The Game Awards yesterday, FromSoftware has revealed collector's editions of this highly anticipated title. What's more, retailers are offering exclusive bonuses with any Elden Ring pre-order. The complete breakdown can be found right here. Elden Ring is...
Escapist Magazine

George R.R. Martin Reveals 3 Video Games He Used to Play a Lot

In what is probably a bit of polite PR coordination, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has written briefly at his blog about collaborating with FromSoftware and game creator Hidetaka Miyazaki in the creation of Elden Ring. He said he was excited by their “groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art,” and so he contributed the world-building they desired: “a deep, dark, resonant world to serve as a foundation for the game they planned to create.” However, Martin said he did all of that years ago already, reflecting the increasingly lengthy development times of video games. The Game of Thrones creator unfortunately didn’t go into any further detail than that, but in a fun moment, George R.R. Martin did reveal some of the video games he used to play most often:
