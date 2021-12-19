State Officials Still Working to Speed Up Distribution of COVID-19 Aid Money

95% of the over 4,700 people in Ohio's hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The state's top health officials are urging people not to wait any longer to get their vaccine, as hospital systems are dealing with more and more patients. 1,177 people are in the ICU, which is reaching a record high for the pandemic, according to the Director of the Ohio Department of Health Bruce Vanderhoff. That is why he would like to see more shots in arms, as soon as possible, to reduce the strain on Ohio’s hospitals.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO