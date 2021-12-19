ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State Officials Still Working to Speed Up Distribution of COVID-19 Aid Money

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction. Ryan Vincent, who leads the state agency...

Comments / 0

Related
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri treasurer will not approve bond deals for school districts unless they drop COVID precautions

Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says he will not sign off on money-saving bond deals with school districts unless they drop their COVID-19 health precautions. The warning comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters on Dec. 7 to health authorities and school districts across the state, informing them that enforcing mask mandates and quarantine orders violated a ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel R. Green last month.
MISSOURI STATE
westernmassnews.com

Baker: state to distribute 2.1 million free at-home COVID-19 tests

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Free COVID-19 test kits are being distributed to several communities across the state beginning Tuesday as Governor Charlie Baker steps up efforts to battle rising cases. Baker said although Massachusetts already has some of the highest vaccination rates in the country, this brand-new initiative could help...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

State Distributing Free COVID-19 Tests to Dozen Berkshire Communities

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A dozen Berkshire communities are among 102 towns and cities selected to receive at-home COVID-19 test kits through the state. Gov. Charlie Baker announced on Monday morning that 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter, at-home rapid antigen tests to 102 towns with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
State
Kansas State
959theriver.com

State Officials Claim High Number Of Illinoisans Are Getting Tested For COVID-19

More people in Illinois are getting tested for COVID-19 than ever before. Governor Pritzker says testing, social distancing, getting vaccinated, and wearing a mask is most important as cases continue to rise. State figures show that COVID tests run this month is already at an all-time high of 234 thousand recorded on Saturday. Yesterday’s daily total of COVID cases reached seven-thousand-930 and 28 additional deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
sdpb.org

Official says aid for childcare could help build the state’s workforce

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. A leading business official says government aid for childcare centers could help build the state’s workforce. Governor Kristi Noem is using 100 million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief money for childcare providers. Her administration is offering grants...
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Hundreds show up to Greece COVID-19 rapid test distribution

GREECE, NY — It was really a mixed bag of opinions Monday at Greece Town Hall. Many people didn't mind standing in line to receive their rapid COVID-19 testing kit. But other residents said they were upset it wasn't a drive-thru distribution like the town's mask giveaway. "I expected...
GREECE, NY
WCVB

Salem announces plans for distribution of free COVID-19 rapid tests allocated from state's purchase

SALEM, Mass. — City officials in Salem have announced a blueprint for how they plan to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests purchased for residents by the state of Massachusetts. Teams from the Massachusetts National Guard and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency began delivering the 2.1 million iHealth rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to communities this week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Health
Politics
Public Health
Federal Aid
Coronavirus
wunc.org

WATCH LIVE: State officials give COVID-19 briefing

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a live briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 to share the latest on COVID-19 policies, information and guidelines in North Carolina. State health officials said Monday they've confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 17 states, down in 33

An average of 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the U.S. last week, a less than 1 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster shots in addition to initial vaccinations. Delaware has seen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownstations.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations still a major concern for Ohio health officials

95% of the over 4,700 people in Ohio's hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The state's top health officials are urging people not to wait any longer to get their vaccine, as hospital systems are dealing with more and more patients. 1,177 people are in the ICU, which is reaching a record high for the pandemic, according to the Director of the Ohio Department of Health Bruce Vanderhoff. That is why he would like to see more shots in arms, as soon as possible, to reduce the strain on Ohio’s hospitals.
OHIO STATE
ifiberone.com

Delta still dominant COVID-19 strain in WA, but officials worry

SEATTLE — The state Department of Health on Tuesday said at least 400 new cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed but the variant hasn’t yet overtaken delta cases in the state. “Our early surveillance from a lab standpoint was very much related to detecting omicron...
WASHINGTON STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Gov. Kelly Moves to Exempt Sales Tax on Materials for Kansans Impacted by Wildfires

Governor Kelly on Thursday directed Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart to work with state legislators representing the communities impacted by last week’s wildfires to fast-track legislation extending the sales tax exemption for fence materials and services as outlined in Notice 17-01. “Kansas farmers and ranchers are the...
KANSAS STATE
foxnebraska.com

State officials emphasizing new COVID-19 treatment options

LINCOLN, Neb. — With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 making itself known across the country, Governor Pete Ricketts and state health officials are encouraging Nebraskans to look into their treatment options should they get COVID, including some new treatments that could be here by the end of the year.
LINCOLN, NE

