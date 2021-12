The Florida Panthers won’t be back on the ice in a game-type setting Monday. Nor will any of the other 27 teams who were supposed to play that night. The NHL announced Friday that it has extended its league-wide season pause, which was put in place due to rising COVID-19 cases, through at least Monday, the next date in which the league had games scheduled. The decision, according to a press release from the league, was made “in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play.”

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO