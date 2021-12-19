ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Braves, Falcons player Brian Jordan donates 100 bikes to kids in need

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e48jM_0dREgoxx00

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Braves and Falcons player Brian Jordan donated 100 bicycles and helmets to kids on Sunday.

The Brian Jordan Foundation partnered with the YMCA, Academy Sports and Coca-Cola to surprise the kids at the Carver Family YMCA in southwest Atlanta.

“This is Christmas time, a time for giving, and I even brought my own kids out here to watch these kids get their bikes because you know a lot of people are not blessed enough to have a good Christmas, and we’re fortunate we’re able to help,” Jordan told Channel 2.

In addition to bikes, Jordan gave every child a backpack with a copy of his book, “I Told You I can Play,” which he read at the event.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The most OMG ATL moments of 2021

We all know Atlanta is a vibe. Whether we’re lamenting the (now-broken) Atlanta sports curse, insisting the Kroger on Ponce is still called Murder Kroger or dodging Challengers on the Grady Curve, deep down we all know that our city is something special. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
106K+
Followers
80K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy