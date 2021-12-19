Former Braves, Falcons player Brian Jordan donates 100 bikes to kids in need

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Braves and Falcons player Brian Jordan donated 100 bicycles and helmets to kids on Sunday.

The Brian Jordan Foundation partnered with the YMCA, Academy Sports and Coca-Cola to surprise the kids at the Carver Family YMCA in southwest Atlanta.

“This is Christmas time, a time for giving, and I even brought my own kids out here to watch these kids get their bikes because you know a lot of people are not blessed enough to have a good Christmas, and we’re fortunate we’re able to help,” Jordan told Channel 2.

In addition to bikes, Jordan gave every child a backpack with a copy of his book, “I Told You I can Play,” which he read at the event.

©2021 Cox Media Group