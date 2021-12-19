ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Police are looking to identify vehicle in connection to assault

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for public help identifying a vehicle connected to an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Courtesy: Metropolitan Police Department. Car in question.

Police said the incident occurred on the 900 block of Wahler Place on Dec. 18. Police said they responded to the location due to sounds of gunshots. When police arrived, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, not life threatening.

The vehicle captured on a nearby surveillance camera was described as a red four-door sedan with a yellow strap holding down the trunk.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the incident, call the police at (202) 727-9099.

