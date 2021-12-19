ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give the gift of life this holiday season by making a blood donation to the Community Blood Bank

By Julia Hazel
 5 days ago

People are getting into the holiday spirit by donating blood and receiving something in return.

This year the Community Blood Bank handed out gifts to those who donated blood today, for doing their part in giving for a cause.

“Every time you donate, you save up to three lives,” said Erin Tighe, Community Relations Specialist for Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank is honoring donors that give blood this holiday season by handing out gifts leading up to Christmas.

Mary Adams has been donating blood for 40 years. She does this because she remembers what it was like to lose a family member.

“When my cousin was shot and he used a lot of blood in the OR, he didn’t make it, but after that I started giving blood whenever I was able to, and I don’t think a lot of people think about that,” said Mary Adams, Blood Donor.

Frank Paine also began donating blood from a life changing experience.

“I think it will help a lot. My father had leukemia and he had a lot of blood transfusions in his life, and he had a lot of other people’s blood and helped us out, and I’d just like to return the favor,” said Frank Paine, Blood Donor.

To honor donors such as Adams and Paine, the blood bank is giving out different gifts to each donor along with other items to win at the end of the month.

“We are so grateful for the people that come in and donate and save lives in our community,” said Tighe.

Maybe the best gift to give this Christmas is a blood donation.

“Right now we are still in a critical blood shortage. It’s been almost two years where we have just been struggling to keep up with supply,” said Tighe.

The blood bank will also be honoring donors in January which is National Blood Donor Month.

To find a location to donate blood near you, click here.

