Independence police investigate after 2 people found dead

The Independence Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday.

At 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a medical call at the 1400 block of South Baker Drive.

Two deceased people were found inside the residence. The cause of death remains under investigation.

The two deceased people were later identified as 31-year-old Tasha Matthews and 29-year-old James Adams.

There were also two small children in the building who were not harmed, according to IPD Public Information Officer Jack Taylor.

According to Taylor, the deaths were discovered after a parent one of the deceased individuals came to visit the home.

"When they didn’t get a response at the door they were able to actually get a hold of one of the small children that were in the house," Taylor said.

IPD said there is no apparent foul play involved with the deaths. The case will be turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

"Right now anything is on the table as far as what could've happened and so now we just have to go through the process of elimination," Taylor said.

