ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Sensory Santa offers more relaxed setting for children meeting Santa

By Jazzmyn Allen
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZNTG_0dREfgrw00

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa made a pit stop in Columbia County to hear some last-minute Christmas wishes from children.

He had a unique way of interacting with kids, particularly those with special needs.

It’s the time of year when kids come meet Santa to share their wish list, but for some children, this can be overwhelming. Hand in Hand Family Resource Center, a group dedicated to community inclusion with the disabled, came up a different way to experience Santa.

“The kids get to meet with Santa on their terms. So it’s completely child-led. So when the children come in, if they need to play for a little bit first, Santa will just kind of be there and they play,” Hand in Hand Family Resource founder/president Jennifer Billig said.

‘Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky’ is underway in Hazle Township

Sensory Santa allows children with special needs to interact in a more relaxed setting.

“We keep the lights low and the sounds low and there’s no Ho-Ho or anything else going on, just Santa,” Billig said.

There’s an extra Santa suit for them to touch and gifts specifically for each child. Parents say it’s a great way to meet the needs of all children.

“Sensory Santa would actually try and find something to work with you of trying to not make you scream or cry or runaway. They would try playing or not force themselves. They will work around it so they can actually talk to you,” parent Monica Fields said.

Toni-Ann Yates brought both of her boys to see Sensory Santa for the first time. She says this is an experience they’ll never forget.

“For us to be able to have an interaction with Santa Claus right before Christmas is very, very wonderful for James. He doesn’t have have that opportunity often,” Yates said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Watsontown Christmas Program, police keep tradition alive over 70 years

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For more than 70 years, a local police department has done so much more than protect and serve the community. They make sure Santa Claus has the toys he needs to make Christmas magical for kids on Christmas Day. Lilly Wallace is helping pick out presents for four children. And […]
WATSONTOWN, PA
WBRE

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
MINOT, ND
WBRE

The Night Before Christmas 2021

(WBRE/WYOU) The reading of the Night Before Christmas by the Eyewitness News Family is a beloved tradition.  The tradition started with former Anchorman Keith Martin back in the 1990s.   We continue the tradition today with the members of the staff, on-air and behind the scenes, reading a line of the classic tale.  We have several […]
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Columbia County, PA
Bloomsburg, PA
Society
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bloomsburg, PA
WBRE

Christmas Eve mass celebrated at St. Peter’s Cathedral

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attending Christmas Eve mass is a beloved tradition for many families in our area. Hundreds celebrated the birth of Christ at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. A sea of parishioners sung hymns at st. Peter’s cathedral as Bishop Joseph Bambara presided over Christmas Eve mass. “There is more to this world […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Gift giveaway for lucky few on opening day at Shawnee Mountain

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lifts at Shawnee Mountain are filled with skiers and snowboarders after having to delay their opening day because of warm temperatures. Those same skiers and snowboarders are back, strapped in and loaded up on ski lifts Friday morning at Shawnee Mountain as it celebrated its Opening Day by […]
WBRE

Pets for Christmas at Camp Papillon in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular Christmas gift for both children and adults is a puppy but a shelter in the Poconos wants to raise awareness about the responsibilities that it comes with. Camp Papillon says it always sees an uptick in adoptions around this time of year. “Christmas time is a very popular time […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Santa Suit#Christmas Wishes#Sensory Santa#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WBRE

Locals talk about their best Christmas gifts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The national retail federation expects Christmas spending this year will eclipse eight-hundred billion dollars. “I remember when I was about twelve years old. I was very surprised by the way my father had surprised myself, my sisters, and my family about putting up a train underneath the Christmas tree,” said Ed Brodowski. […]
RETAIL
WBRE

Gov. Wolf announces Santa’s Reindeer approved for flight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Wolf, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill got together with Santa Claus and his nine reindeer to announce that the reindeer have received a clean bill of health and are approved for flight in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve. “I’m excited to announce that Santa’s reindeer are […]
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

Gerrity’s last-minute shopping

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of folks came to the Gerrity’s in Hanover to take part in the hustle and bustle of last-minute Christmas shopping. Some were shopping for their traditional Christmas morning breakfast, others for a full Christmas or Christmas Eve dinner and some even had multiple stops for everything including some last-minute […]
SHOPPING
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy