WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D)
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) talks with Politics Now host John Langeler about why he wanted to change the airport’s name to Harry Reid International. He also discusses the dire situation on the Colorado River and finally sees pot consumption lounges open. He also gets into the state of the Democratic party in Nevada.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 2