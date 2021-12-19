ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D)

By John Langeler
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zpwz7_0dREfOAy00

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom (D) talks with Politics Now host John Langeler about why he wanted to change the airport’s name to Harry Reid International. He also discusses the dire situation on the Colorado River and finally sees pot consumption lounges open. He also gets into the state of the Democratic party in Nevada.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Clark County, NV
Sports
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
8 News Now

Vaccine mandate for Nevada college students struck down in split vote

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada college students will no longer be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes in a new policy change. Any holds placed on student registrations for those who are unvaccinated will be lifted immediately. In a split 6-6 vote, the legislative commission voted not to continue the emergency vaccine […]
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tick Segerblom
Person
Harry Reid
8 News Now

‘We don’t want to take a step back,” Gov. Sisolak urges vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Currently, there are at least six omicron variant cases reported in Nevada. State health officials are stepping up efforts to get more people vaccinated before Christmas. Governor Steve Sisolak said although omicron is spreading rapidly, it doesn’t seem to be as severe as other variants. He did reiterate vaccines and boosters […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Colorado River#Harry Reid International#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy