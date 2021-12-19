ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants report card: Avoiding the end zone, again

By Paul Schwartz
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

Grading the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Offense

Oh, it’s a disaster, of course. Again. This team avoids the end zone with alarming regularity. It’s not all on Mike Glennon (13 of 24, 99 yards, 3 INTs) but it is clear no one needs to see him throw another pass this season. He and his wide receivers look as if they have never met before. Saquon Barkley (15-50) lost a fumble for the first time in his career. He needs this season to end. Don’t know how Barkley reached back for a one-handed grab of an off-target throw, but he did. RB Devontae Booker (8-74) was more effective. RG Will Hernandez was beaten off the ball by DE DeMarcus Lawrence for a hit on Glennon that caused an early interception. Matt Peart got a shot at right tackle in the fourth quarter and jumped for a false start on fourth-and-1.

Grade: F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uuxi_0dREedBY00
Mike Glennon reacts as his second half pass is ruled an interception during the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Defense

Not great, but not terrible, considering the Cowboys average 29.2 points a game. Longest completion for Dak Prescott (28 of 37, 217 yards, 1 TD) was only 19 yards and WR Amari Cooper (2-8) did nothing. RB Tony Pollard (12-74) was effective; Ezekiel Elliott (16-52) not so much. LB Lorenzo Carter started strong with a tackle for loss and pass breakup and finished with three quarterback hits and his first two sacks of the season. Azeez Ojulari and Quincy Roche stormed in unblocked to split a second-quarter sack. Prescott did not overwhelm the depleted secondary. Cowboys converted 8 of 14 third downs, which was problematic.

Grade: C+

Special Teams

The Giants like to angle their kickoffs, and one late in the first quarter was returned 29 yards by Corey Clement. Riley Dixon’s first punt was a net of 50 yards and pinned the Cowboys back on their 8-yard line. That is how it is done. Graham Gano went 2-for-2 on field goals, connecting from 35 and 42 yards.

Grade: B

Coaching

Joe Judge going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 34-yard line on the first series of the third quarter was … daring. It worked. No problem with Judge going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 29 late in the third quarter. But a QB sneak with immobile Mike Glennon? Yuk. Judge waited too long to get Glennon out and Jake Fromm in the game. Patrick Graham’s defense limited the damage and prevented big plays. Holding the Cowboys to two touchdowns is a pretty good day’s work and Graham deserves praise for mixing and matching in a defensive backfield weakened by absences.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys reload with Goff, new coach vows to install up-tempo offense

In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys playoff picture: The Cowboys can clinch the NFC East a number of ways in Week 16

There are officially three weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and what a ride it has been. Week to week there have been different teams who showed up and shocked the world by taking down would-be contenders. Things may seem a little bit predictable with less than a month to go until the playoffs, but we are so often reminded that the NFL is a land of parity and a place where anything can happen.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Quincy Roche
Person
Corey Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cowboys#American Football#Rg#De Demarcus Lawrence#Wr#Rb Tony Pollard
buffalonynews.net

Giants vs. Eagles injury report

Coming off Tuesday night's win over Washington, the Eagles had to quickly turn around and release their first injury report on Wednesday ahead of another NFC East battle against the Giants. The Eagles did not practice on Wednesday, therefore, the following injury report is an estimation. Did Not Participate. •...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rule Out 1 Key Starter Before Game vs. Washington

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense won’t be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Washington Football Team. Moments ago, the team ruled out Tyron Smith for Week 16. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury for roughly a month. He missed three games in November due to this issue.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy