Giants report card: Avoiding the end zone, again

Grading the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Offense

Oh, it’s a disaster, of course. Again. This team avoids the end zone with alarming regularity. It’s not all on Mike Glennon (13 of 24, 99 yards, 3 INTs) but it is clear no one needs to see him throw another pass this season. He and his wide receivers look as if they have never met before. Saquon Barkley (15-50) lost a fumble for the first time in his career. He needs this season to end. Don’t know how Barkley reached back for a one-handed grab of an off-target throw, but he did. RB Devontae Booker (8-74) was more effective. RG Will Hernandez was beaten off the ball by DE DeMarcus Lawrence for a hit on Glennon that caused an early interception. Matt Peart got a shot at right tackle in the fourth quarter and jumped for a false start on fourth-and-1.

Grade: F

Mike Glennon reacts as his second half pass is ruled an interception during the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Defense

Not great, but not terrible, considering the Cowboys average 29.2 points a game. Longest completion for Dak Prescott (28 of 37, 217 yards, 1 TD) was only 19 yards and WR Amari Cooper (2-8) did nothing. RB Tony Pollard (12-74) was effective; Ezekiel Elliott (16-52) not so much. LB Lorenzo Carter started strong with a tackle for loss and pass breakup and finished with three quarterback hits and his first two sacks of the season. Azeez Ojulari and Quincy Roche stormed in unblocked to split a second-quarter sack. Prescott did not overwhelm the depleted secondary. Cowboys converted 8 of 14 third downs, which was problematic.

Grade: C+

Special Teams

The Giants like to angle their kickoffs, and one late in the first quarter was returned 29 yards by Corey Clement. Riley Dixon’s first punt was a net of 50 yards and pinned the Cowboys back on their 8-yard line. That is how it is done. Graham Gano went 2-for-2 on field goals, connecting from 35 and 42 yards.

Grade: B

Coaching

Joe Judge going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 34-yard line on the first series of the third quarter was … daring. It worked. No problem with Judge going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Giants’ 29 late in the third quarter. But a QB sneak with immobile Mike Glennon? Yuk. Judge waited too long to get Glennon out and Jake Fromm in the game. Patrick Graham’s defense limited the damage and prevented big plays. Holding the Cowboys to two touchdowns is a pretty good day’s work and Graham deserves praise for mixing and matching in a defensive backfield weakened by absences.