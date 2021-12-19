ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private preschools are teaching the future elite to be racist

By Karol Markowicz
 5 days ago
Teachers at Brick Church School read "Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race" to several classes.

Wokeness has come to New York City elite private schools. It has infested everything, from social interactions to math.

A few weeks ago, teachers at Manhattan’s Brick Church School read “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race” to several classes. In its lessons on racism, all the racists are, of course, white.

One typical line: “A long time ago, way before you were born, a group of white people made up an idea called race.” The idea that people didn’t notice each other’s skin color or features until white people made them is, of course, absurd.

“Our Skin” aims to “empower activism in young children” and encourages them to attend protests. This is really the point of such books: to turn kids into little soldiers in the war to implement leftism.

This type of woke nonsense has been prevalent at New York elite schools for the last year. After the atrocious killing of George Floyd by a police officer, schools threw money at consultants and lesson plans to insulate them from accusations of racism.

By the way: Brick Church is a preschool. Parents report that teachers read the book to children as young as 3.

Founded in 1940, Brick Church charges $26,700. Getting admitted is difficult. Two-year-olds compete for spots.

Parents told me they chose Brick for the preparatory academic experience that would get their child ready for school and this veering into woke philosophy has them worried.

The school tried to address their concerns in a letter to parents: “As you may know, last week teachers in two classrooms read students a portion of a book, ‘Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race.’ The first part of the book reflects on skin color and supports the school’s goal to celebrate our differences, including the beautiful spectrum of skin colors represented at our school. The teachers did not read (and so the students did not hear) the second part of the book, which delves into the history of race and racism.”

Parents say this is a lie and, anyway, even the first part of the book isn’t appropriate for small children.

The woke wave has submerged private schools.

Wokeness has infested everything, from social interactions to math.

As Jon Levine reported in The Post, Ethical Culture Fieldston School sought to hire a ballet instructor “committed to challenging Western dance forms” and a science teacher with “an understanding of and commitment to cultural competency.” Grace Church School wants math and science consultants who show a “commitment to antiracism and accessibility of student education for diverse learners.”

The Spence School issued an “Anti-Racism Task Force Report” and asked the entire school community to read the racist book “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi.

Why should we care if elite private schools fall to wokeness? After all, only a small segment of the population attends them in the first place, and most Americans will never even meet one of these people.

Parents chose Brick Church School for the preparatory academic experience that would get their child ready for school.

But while private schools have limited reach in how many kids they can ultimately indoctrinate, these are the kids of titans of industry, the wealthiest and most influential people in our society.

Called “Baby Ivies,” these preschools groom children for the elite private schools that prepare them for top colleges. If these kids become a cohort of woke automatons, we’ll feel it throughout a variety of industries. As we watch corporations parrot the same “We believe” woke ideology, remember it begins at places like Brick Church School when the child is just 2. When every single magazine, TV show and movie has the identical conformist ideology, it begins at places like Brick.

So don’t brush off little rich kids being told their race is bad and has always been bad. These scam ideas, always accompanied by scam consultants and scam books, won’t stay among the richest segment of the population. Those kids will be raised to push those insane ideas into the world. We can’t let them.

fedup!
5d ago

Close it down and FIRE everyone involved for mental child abuse! And that’s exactly what that is! And what else they doing maybe telling the children they are not really a boy or girl! INVESTIGATE!!!

Janie Campbell
5d ago

That makes me sick. I dont care what your skin color is you are a human

