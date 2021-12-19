Less than a week until Christmas…do you still need to go shopping?

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) Christmas is less than a week away, can you believe it? If you still have a few people to shop for you are getting down close to the wire. This is the last weekend before the holiday, so families are out and about to enjoy some Christmas shopping.

The Highlands is rightfully packed, at some stores you could barely find an open parking spot. Stores like Cabela’s are still running some great holiday deals and people are taking full advantage of it. If you’re a last-minute shopping, it’s time to get to it and check everyone off your list.

