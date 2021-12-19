ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Establishing the Chronology of Twin Peaks

By Charles Switzer
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew TV shows are as complex, abstract, and hard-to-follow as Twin Peaks. Rather you believe that the mysteries presented in the show can never be solved or you simply enjoy going along for the ride, there are also multiple ways by which to watch the Twin Peaks universe. There have been...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
videomaker.com

What is an establishing shot in film?

An establishing shot serves as an introduction to the story that’s about to unfold. It’s usually, but not always, the opening shot of a scene. Typically a wide exterior shot of a building or landscape, the job of the establishing shot is to situate the characters in a particular setting. It’s a cinematic shorthand that allows filmmakers to quickly communicate the underlying context of a scene to the audience.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

1883: The Yellowstone Prequel Has an Intense Start

There’s time to wonder about how the show starts out as Paramount+ has been kind enough to stream the first two episodes of 1883 for those that have been waiting for it to show up, but the action that ensues from the start makes it clear that the Duttons’ trip to Montana isn’t going to be an easy one. Just so you’re aware, there are spoilers coming, so unless you’ve seen the first two episodes by now, you might want to stop reading. Told from the point of view of Elsa, the daughter of James and Margaret Dutton, the story begins with a fierce battle between a group of indigenous folk that appear to have set fire to a caravan and killed nearly everyone in the group. Elsa, having just recovered from being knocked down, or unconscious takes in the carnage and attempts to run, only to be cornered as she reaches for a gun. When the warrior facing her down from horseback tells her not to try it, she proves that Dutton’s are stubborn and takes aim anyway, wounding or killing the warrior, it isn’t certain. She takes an arrow to the gut for her troubles, and only moments later, as she’s being surrounded by other warriors, the story cuts off and focuses on another individual.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

What the Cast of Six Feet Under Has Been Up To

Two decades after it first premiered, HBO’s spectacular series Six Feet Under is apparently getting revived. Details are scarce about what it might entail, and who beyond creator Alan Ball and the executive producers will be involved. But it’s a good bet that at least a few of the actors who got their careers started from this show will be back, especially considering how active they’ve been since the show ended in August 2005. Here’s what the cast of Six Feet Under has been up to since then.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lynch
Person
Moira Kelly
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Five Moments on Curse of Oak Island that Went Too Far

The idea of lost treasure is something that has captivated people for centuries. Even though it’s very rare that anything of real value is ever found, that hasn’t stopped people from looking. The History Channel series The Curse of Oak Island is a prime example. The series follows Marty and Rick Lagina as they scour Oak Island in search of hidden treasure. Along with the help of their team, they use a variety of tactics to search high and low. After seven years on the air, the Lagina brothers still haven’t found anything of major significance, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from tuning in. Still, however, there are quite a few times things got a little ridiculous and some fans feel like the series is just stringing them along with no real end in sight. Here are five moments from The Curse of Oak Island that went a little too far.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Peaks Books#What Was Missing
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Gives Ominous Prediction About Rip Living in John Dutton’s Home

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” gave a couple of twists and turns that could go in a several directions as the season concludes. It’s nothing new for “Yellowstone” fans and we have learned to expect the unexpected. Some characters on the show have seemingly not learned that lesson -specifically Rip Wheeler. The big and bad cowboy was caught by surprise when John Dutton asks him and Beth, along with Carter, to move into his lodge. There is plenty of space for all in the humongous lodge, but space is the least of Rip’s concerns. It is easy to tell by Rip’s reaction to John’s question that he’s a bit rattled and unsure. John has been his boss, mentor and father figure for decades and Rip really looks up to John. Is it a bright idea to move into your future father-in-law’s house with your crazy fiancee and an orphaned kid you barely know? Clearly, Rip has reservations about moving into the big house.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Tough Love with Hilary Farr”

If you’re a fan of home design and renovation shows, you’re probably already pretty familiar with the name Hilary Farr. For more than a decade, Hilary has been a star on HGTV thanks to the show Love It Or List It. Now, however, Hilary is branching off into a new venture with another show called Tough Live with Hilary Farr. In this show, Hilary will be working with families whose homes are driving a wedge between them. Hilary’s goal is to renovate the home and hopefully restore peace in the household. For those who are used to seeing Hilary on Love It or List It, the new series will be both familiar and refreshing all at once. Keep reading to learn 10 things about Tough Love with Hilary Farr.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy