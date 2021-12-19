Establishing the Chronology of Twin Peaks

There’s time to wonder about how the show starts out as Paramount+ has been kind enough to stream the first two episodes of 1883 for those that have been waiting for it to show up, but the action that ensues from the start makes it clear that the Duttons’ trip to Montana isn’t going to be an easy one. Just so you’re aware, there are spoilers coming, so unless you’ve seen the first two episodes by now, you might want to stop reading. Told from the point of view of Elsa, the daughter of James and Margaret Dutton, the story begins with a fierce battle between a group of indigenous folk that appear to have set fire to a caravan and killed nearly everyone in the group. Elsa, having just recovered from being knocked down, or unconscious takes in the carnage and attempts to run, only to be cornered as she reaches for a gun. When the warrior facing her down from horseback tells her not to try it, she proves that Dutton’s are stubborn and takes aim anyway, wounding or killing the warrior, it isn’t certain. She takes an arrow to the gut for her troubles, and only moments later, as she’s being surrounded by other warriors, the story cuts off and focuses on another individual.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO