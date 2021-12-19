ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL postpones all cross-border games until after Christmas break

By John Healy
 5 days ago

The NHL has been forced to postpone more games due to COVID.

The league announced on Sunday that it was suspending games involving cross-border travel until after the Christmas break due to the “fluid nature of federal travel restrictions.”

This means that 12 games from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23 will be postponed, adding to the already 27 games it has postponed this season due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the NHL and NHLPA have been in constant communication and that both sides view a full schedule pause as a last resort.

Meanwhile, a Jan. 10 deadline looms for the NHL to decide whether or not to opt out of the Winter Olympics in February without financial penalty.

According to Kaplan’s sources, it is “highly unlikely” NHL players will go to the Olympics now amid recent developments.

The NHL will enhance its COVID protocols beginning this week, which includes daily testing, social distancing and restrictions outside the rink or hotel. It is expected to last through Jan. 7.

Below is the NHL and NHLPA’s statement on the pause and which games will be affected:

