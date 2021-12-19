Wrong-way crash leaves St. Pete woman in critical condition, FHP says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33 year old St. Petersburg woman is in critical condition following a wrong-way crash along I-275 early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old, whose identity was not released, was driving her SUV in the wrong direction just north of 38th Avenue North when she crashed nearly head-on with a van just past 3 a.m.

Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the crash sent the van spinning into the inside shoulder while the SUV spun into the 38th Avenue exit lane. When the SUV came to rest, it erupted in flames.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 for nearly four hours. FHP said It is unknown where the SUV began driving in the wrong direction.

