ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Scarf (PC) REVIEW – Worth Wrapping Up In

By Thorne Stone
culturedvultures.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatform games are a legendary genre. From Mario to Ratchet & Clank, they continue to inspire with their grand sense of adventure in whimsical worlds. Scarf from Uprising Studios sweeps you into its world with gorgeous visuals and heartwarming charm, along with some excellent fabric physics that put PS2’s Shinobi to...

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

After 8 Years, Rockstar Finally Keeps Its GTA 5 Promise

The legacy of "Grand Theft Auto 5" is a funny thing. The title launched to rave reviews back in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the best-selling video games of all time, but it has also become a source of frustration among fans. Way back when the game first came out, Rockstar Games told fans to expect a series of single-player DLC that would expand on the story of the acclaimed game. That initial announcement was made on Dec. 9, 2013 — and now, almost 8 years to the day, Rockstar is (mostly) making good on its promise.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

This gadget takes gaming consoles to the next level

If you’ve ever hooked up a Nintendo Switch or an older console to a 4K display, you’ve probably noticed things like jagged edges on in-game models or a general blurriness to the graphics. Marseille Inc claims to have the solution to these problems with its mClassic graphics processor. Marseilles claims that mClassic gives games running on underpowered consoles a graphics boost on high-resolution displays, but it may be useful to more than just Switch owners and retro enthusiasts.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Two new Xbox games go free via Games With Gold

You should know by now that the middle of any month signals the switch up of freebies through Xbox Games With Gold. December 2021 is no different as two more Xbox titles become available to download for free. December 2021 is a fairly decent month for Xbox gamers. Not only...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarf#Toys#Ratchet Clank#Uprising Studios
thegamerhq.com

REVIEW: Mechajammer (PC), All Jammed Up

REVIEW: Mechajammer (PC), All Jammed Up. Mechajammer begins like other CRPGs. It starts with a brief overview of the world, and then you are presented with a screen for creating your character. This is the end of the average experience. This is not your CRPG. This is Mechajammer. It’s something.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Tunche Review: Rumble In The Jungle (PC)

Developed by LEAP Game Studios and published by HypeTrain Digital Tunche is a 2D Rogue-Like Beat ‘Em Up inspired by the myths and legends of the developer’s home nation of Peru. Join a colourful cast of characters as they seek out Tunche and save the rainforests. Play alone or with friends as you unlock new powers, upgrades, and a range of cool lore tidbits for you to research and review between battles.
VIDEO GAMES
hackernoon.com

One Must Fall: 2097 (PC, MS-DOS) Retro Game Review

***One Must Fall 2097*** is a fighting game developed by brothers Rob and Ryan Elam under the name **Diversions Entertainment** and published by **Epic MegaGames** on 10 October 1994. The premise of the game is set in the year 2097 (hence the title) and focuses on **HARs (Human Assisted Robots) to perform tasks that would otherwise be considered too dangerous for an actual human being to carry out. This is one of the first fighting games to actually feature a story behind the all-too-common martial arts tournament. Before each fight, both fighters will briefly converse with each other and their initial rapport will be either friendly, hostile or neutral.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Review (PC)

Welcome back to the world of Shovelry, in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon. I am a huge fan of the original Shovel Knight title and his quest to rescue his beloved Shield Knight from the evil Enchantress and the Order of No Quarter due to its massive personality and addictive gameplay. The original game gave so much to the player, and this pocket dungeon that borrows heavily from a multitude of genres has the original’s DNA all over it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
heypoorplayer.com

Clid the Snail Review (PC)

Part of being an indie fan means I’m drawn to games that are strange, unusual, and often original. Games like Clid the Snail. I’d been fascinated by it early on, and lamented I couldn’t tackle it myself. But that all changed when Clid the Snail came to PC. And while HPP previously covered the game on PlayStation, I’m here to tell you how the adventure works on computers. It takes place in a dystopian and often darkly humorous world bursting at the seams with creativity. The question this Clid the Snail review will set out to answer is if this adventure plays any better on PC than it did on PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Chorus (PS5) - Review

The galactic expanse has proven to be a fertile canvas for game developers to utilise. Fishlabs gives us its take on the space-combat genre in this new third person shooter, but can Chorus deliver a perfect harmony?. Chorus follows ex-cult acolyte Nara, several years on from a self-imposed exile, disillusioned...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker Review (PC, SPOILERS)

I've been a lot slower this time around because I have much less time to play compared to before. I alternated mostly between Monk, Scholar, and Summoner for the main story. Once again, since this is an expansion to a long running MMO, I'm primarily going to focus on the changes.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Forspoken (for PC) Preview

It isn’t often that an action-RPG focuses on spell casting and sorcery. Movement and parkour generally isn’t a focus, either, yet Forspoken is poised to deliver exactly that in 2022. In it, you control a potty-mouthed New Yorker trapped in the fantastic world of Athia, and she's desperate to find her way home. Ignoring Frey’s incessant chatter and the performance dips we saw during a recent hands-off demo, the $69.99 PC game is shaping up to be a unique and exhilarating spin on the sword-and-sorcery norm.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

After The Fall Review (PC)

Developed by Vertigo Games, After The Fall is probably best described as Left 4 Dead: VR Edition. It’s a co-op shooter that pits up to four players against droves of ravenous undead. With unscripted encounters that vary from session to session, safe houses generously scattered throughout its linear levels, and a familiar cast of super zombies, the comparisons to Valve and Turtle Rock Studios’ popular FPS series are unavoidable. However, you won’t hear me complaining. After all, Left 4 Dead remains one of the most enjoyable co-op experiences available. So combining that game’s rock-solid foundation with the added immersion of virtual reality feels like (much to the chagrin of the ghouls within) a no-brainer. But does this blood-soaked love letter to Left 4 Dead do enough to warrant a purchase?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

GameLoop v.900218909 (Android Games on PC) - For the gamers - Download

GameLoop is an app made by Tencent that allows you to run many Android games on PCs with Windows. The games are emulated, but in very high quality and with high degree of compatibility. What’s more, many of them you can play with Mouse and keyboard controls that work the same way as in native Windows games.
FIFA
PC Magazine

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (for PC) Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake was a brilliant reimagining of the groundbreaking PlayStation game's first major story arc. It had its share of flaws, like the slightly padded mission structure, wonky aerial combat, and odd texture issues. Still, it was a fantastic console release that featured an impressive attention to detail, a lengthy story campaign, and remixed Hard mode mechanics. Now available as a PC game via the Epic Games Store, the $69.99 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade delivers the expected action-RPG goodness, plus the console's DLC add-on content. It’s a great package, though a few nagging issues remain.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

First Class Trouble Review (PC)

Uh oh, First Class Trouble! Book us a ticket on the next space shuttle!. Welcome aboard the ISS Alithea, where there’s nothing sinister afoot happening at all! No siree, not in our luxury suites with floor to ceiling windows where you can gaze out into the cosmos — a sight that would make our Earthbound ancestors weep. Fancy a drink? We have a fully stocked open bar for all your bougie, boozey needs! Taking the entire bottle of champagne I see, very nice — may come in handy when you need to protect yourself from a personoid disguised as one of your fellow cabinmates… unless you’re a personoid, in which case you’d likely use it to bludgeon us all in an effort to save the AI. But you wouldn’t do that, right? Now, let’s take this tour to the pool, where… what’s that look on your face? Why are we hugging? No, don’t kill me! I-
RETAIL
christcenteredgamer.com

Fight Knight (PC)

Thank you Team Sorcerobe for providing us with a review code!. I have more or less followed Fight Knight for almost all of its development cycle. A “first-person beat ‘em up” caught my attention made by a small team that had a dream. Five years of work have paid off, as Team Sorerobe has finally released Fight Knight.
VIDEO GAMES
softpedia.com

Punk Wars Review (PC)

My battle line of four watchmen has been dealing with enemies’ assaults with relative ease, backed by a medic and positioned just ahead of a choke point. But every time I want to advance my enemies manage to inflict significant losses, which I need time to replenish. I can probably win this battle and destroy this enemy base by simply hanging back for a long enough time that I can accumulate a big numerical superiority.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hardware: Up-Switch Orion Review - Turn Your Switch Into A Switch XXXL (And Make It Worse)

Not so long ago, we reported on the Up-Switch Orion, a crowdfunded accessory that promised to make up for the "underwhelming" and "minuscule" Nintendo Switch screen (Up-Switch's words, not ours). "By increasing your actual gaming screen size by 188% and upgrading your audio experience with the integrated stereo speakers, your Nintendo Switch combined with ORION will deliver the gaming experience that every gamer deserves!"
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy