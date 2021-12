Stunlock Studios has released a brand new trailer that shows of V Rising gameplay, focusing on the combat for it’s open-world vampire game. It’s not the first ever gameplay trailer, but it is the first to focus on the combat you’ll get to experience when it finally comes out. Sadly, there’s no release date as of yet, we only know it’s coming to Steam at some point. You can wishlist it there, via this link, if you fancy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO