In response to Stephen Monroe’s column in the Dec. 19 edition of the Vail Daily: I have a few examples of instances of when what to wear is required. First, will I be turned away if I shop for groceries without wearing a shirt and shoes? Let alone pants? Or be served a drink or let alone be allowed inside a village restaurant without the same shirt and shoes? Can I swim in the Avon Recreation Center without a swimsuit? Can I lay out at Nottingham park au naturel and sun myself to get a tan with no tan lines? Can I wear my ski boots to grocery shop at City Market?

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO