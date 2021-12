The AFC East title could effectively be won on Sunday as either the Bills or the Patriots will have the inside track at the division crown with just two weeks remaining when these two duke it out in Foxborough. This is the second time in a matter of just a few weeks that these teams have seen each other with the first contest occurring up in Buffalo back in Week 13. Given that there were unrelenting winds in that game which forced the Patriots to pass just three times in that eventual win, there may not be much that translates from that previous matchup, but this will be appointment viewing for those interested in the playoff picture in the AFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO