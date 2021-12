It has been three decades since Bungie opened its doors and started producing video games. To celebrate the milestone, players of Destiny 2 are getting some free goodies. The centrepiece of the main attraction, right in the middle of what you came here for is the new six-player activity, Dares of Eternity. Get ready to see Xur, now in the role of a host. Our favourite agent of the Nine will be joined by Starhorse. Xur noticed a strange tear in the fabric of reality and it falls to the players to explore the new territory and live down new challenges. It won't be for nothing, however, as your antics are sure to entertain Starhorse and in the end, that's all that matters. There will also be some rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO