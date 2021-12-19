ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Finds end zone on ground

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Tannehill completed 23 of his 32 passes for 153 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh. He added five rushes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Tennessee Titans Will Be Dangerous In the Postseason

The Tennessee Titans pulled out a win over the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday night when they truly had every right to lose. If not for Jimmy Garoppolo unleashing the full "Garoppolo experience" the Niners likely would have secured a victory. The win left the Titans at 10-5 and in a great position in the AFC. With Derrick Henry poised to return, the Titans are a team no one will want to play in the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A. J. Brown
profootballnetwork.com

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans: Matchups, prediction between interconference playoff contenders

The San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans battle for playoff seeding in a Thursday Night Football game that will most likely mimic how Thursday night games usually go. It’ll undoubtedly be pandemonium when the time comes. It has all the fixin’s. Jimmy Garoppolo has played well in the second half of the season but always feels due to lose a linebacker in coverage and throw a hilarious interception. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill is finding out how difficult life is without his top weapons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Leads second-half comeback

Tannehill completed 22 of 29 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 20-17 win over San Francisco. He added three rushes for 22 yards. Tannehill's final line wasn't all that impressive, as he failed to reach 225 passing yards for the sixth time in his last seven games. However, he led a second half offensive surge for the Titans and accounted for 169 passing yards and all of his yards on the ground in the final two quarters. His efforts were highlighted on a drive that spanned from late in third quarter to early in the fourth quarter, when he connected with A.J. Brown for three receptions and 72 yards and culminated in an 18-yard touchdown between the duo. Overall, Tannehill has done what's necessary to keep the Titans near the top of the AFC, though that hasn't led to notable fantasy production heading into a Week 17 matchup against Miami.
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Titans: Why Nick Bosa must terrorize Ryan Tannehill

The 49ers are hitting form at the right time, and they could hold the edge (pun intended) with Nick Bosa in a big matchup against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. The San Francisco 49ers are hitting their stride just in time for the playoffs, and an easy 31-13 win over a fellow Wild Card chasing team in the Atlanta Falcons gives them an inside track to the postseason and the belief they can cause more than a bit of noise as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
NESN

Watch Ryan Tannehill’s Scramble To Set Up Game-Winning Field Goal

The Tennessee Titans are weird. At times this season, they’ve looked like the class of the AFC. Other times, they’ve lost to the Houston Texans. So they really, really couldn’t afford a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, which would have been their second defeat in as many weeks. After coming back from a 10-0 deficit to tie the score at 17-17 late in the fourth quarter, Tennessee needed some late-game heroics to pull out the victory.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy