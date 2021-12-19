ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living Room Decor Trends 2023: Colors, styles, materials and shapes to integrate into interior

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2021 has forced us all to spend more time at home, more than at any time before. We have all had to realize the consequence of living in a comfortable space, but also the importance of having an aesthetic interior decoration. Considered the nerve center of many homes, the...

architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

Shop Stunning Periwinkle Room Decor If You're Obsessed With Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year

Pantone revealed its 2022 Color of the Year as none other than "Very Peri," a beautiful periwinkle shade boasting equal parts elegance, whimsy, and dimension. For Pinterest aficionados and those abreast of fashion and home decor trends, this should come as no surprise, as shades of light blue, lilac, and lavender have all soared in popularity, very much in line with the growing trend toward all things bright and nostalgic. "Displaying a carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives," reads the Pantone website on how Very Peri speaks to the transformative times we're experiencing. "Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light."
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ocnjdaily.com

Francoise Caro on Interior Design Trends for 2022

Francoise Annick Caro is an interior designer in Conroe, TX. In the following, Ms. Caro explains hot home design trends that are picking up steam and expected to continue into the next year. If you’re spending more time at home, there’s never been a better time to turn your space...
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

How to Combine Decorating Styles for a Cohesive Look

Whether you're moving in with your significant other or accommodating the belongings of multiple generations, combining decorating styles can feel daunting. But even the most disparate styles can come together for a cohesive look—and it's easier than you think. From tackling entire houses to integrating lifestyles in shared living spaces or merging styles in children's rooms, five design pros share their tips and tricks that work for any equation. These real-life examples and expert insights will have you confidently combining pieces for a comfortable and consistent home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
laguestlist.com

Decorate Your LA Apartment With These Quirky Room-By-Room Ideas

Whether you’re renting your first home or your third, you may be in a fix about how to decorate it. If you’re interested in quirky decor, the following are some amazing room-by-room ideas that will convert your LA apartment into a warm, cozy space you enjoy being in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

This Colorful Decor Trend Should Be On Your Radar For 2022, Says Chairish

The marble obsession of the past several years has been thoroughly documented; thanks to its minimal, organic nature, it’s become a ubiquitous material that’s a favorite of influencers and design enthusiasts alike. And while actual marble (as well as visual reproductions of real stone) remains a fixture in decor to this day, the trend itself has expanded as of late. Instead of simply the earthly pattern, 2022’s version involves marbleized decor of all kinds, including pieces featuring fabrics, paper, and more with a colorful, man-made marbling effect.
INTERIOR DESIGN
coveteur.com

This Interior Designer’s Fresh Take on Holiday Decor

Albeit not the most important aspect, the visual component of the holiday season is a powerful one. Something about the sight of bristly garland laden with plush red bows and twinkly lights feels instantly comforting. That annual practice of freeing the holiday decor from the confines of attics, basements, and garages brings about a wave of nostalgia. While tradition underscores the entire season, it’s alright to modernize your personal approach to decorating. So, we called in interior designer Francesca Grace to walk us through her approach to curating a festive space that still feels fresh. Continue on to discover how she helps clients utilize a not-your-mom’s-decor sensibility that you can hopefully apply to your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
newdecortrends.com

New Living Room Wallpaper Trends 2023

Want a change in your interior? How about taking a look at the living room wallpaper trends 2023?. The year is coming to an end and you have had enough of your interior? You would like a change and make the decor of your small living room more cozy, but you don’t know how to go about it. Besides, you’re running out of ideas and can’t splurge either? Stop complaining, we’ll give you some ideas and we bet you’ll indulge yourself with some living room wallpaper trends 2023 to turn your home upside down for less. You will thus bring a touch of renewal to your home by not changing the entire interior decoration too radically, but by revamping your living room, by placing a wallpaper of the most beautiful effect in your modern interior. In addition, to avoid spoiling anything, the 2023 trends are really top! You would be wrong not to be tempted.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yourwilliamson.com

Interior Thinking: Holiday Decor Inspiration

The living room has always been referred to as the ‘heart of the home.’ It’s where we all gather, making it one of the most important rooms to transform for the holiday season. Adding greenery and foliage is always a great place to start. It’s perfect for...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Modern Christmas Decorating Ideas and Interior Trends

Christmas mood is in the air. We stock up on ideas, holiday trees, ornaments, spruce branches, and winter decorations that bring a festive vibe into our homes. Here are great Lushome tips from decorators on where to start, make a home beautiful like a pro, and avoid common Christmas decorating mistakes while saving money, time, and effort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Houston Chronicle

Embracing green: How to decorate with the big color of 2022

Green could be America’s newest neutral. Throughout the last part of 2021, paint and color companies have been naming their colors of the year for 2022. They include muted sage greens such as Sherwin Williams’ “Evergreen Fog,” Benjamin Moore’s “October Mist” and PPG’s “Olive Sprig” plus Behr’s paler “Breezeway” and Glidden’s zesty “Guacamole.” (Pantone went a different direction, creating a new color, “Very Peri” — a periwinkle with deep red-violet undertones.)
HOUSTON, TX
atlantanews.net

Michael Korsh on Remodeling & Interior Decor Trends in 2021, 2022

Michael Korsh of Minnesota is a respected commercial real estate professional and entrepreneur with more than a quarter-century of professional experience. He began his career as a property manager after graduating with honors from Drake University. Since then, he has earned a reputation for his skill in property development, real estate finance, and more. His work has enabled the financing, development, and sale of more than 4 million square feet of property.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Modern Flooring Ideas for Your Living Spaces, Interior Trends 2022

Modern interior trends 2022 bring beautiful flooring ideas for decorating living spaces. Choosing flooring designs for your rooms is no easy task, but the Lushome collection presents the latest trends and can help find the best flooring ideas for your home. There are many modern interior design materials in the market, and each of the stylish flooring ideas suits a particular style. Check out the contemporary floor designs below and find the perfect fit for your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

