ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio Showcases GAO Report on Trade Based Money Laundering

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN9X6_0dREbhtV00

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., showcased a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on how the federal government should handle Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML).

Rubio joined U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, to highlight the report which outlines “the need for better information sharing and collaboration across government agencies to address Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML), the system criminal organizations use to hijack international trade markets to launder money” which “involves transferring funds through thousands of shell companies using fake or inflated invoices, making it extremely difficult to differentiate illegal activity from legitimate trade.”

“As criminal organizations continue to illegally enrich themselves through money laundering, I welcome the GAO report so legislators can better respond to nefarious organizations,” Rubio said. “It’s essential that U.S. agencies work together in order to reduce this criminal activity, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to further combat trade-based money laundering.”

“Transnational criminal organizations are getting more advanced to evade enforcement and finance their crimes,” Cassidy said. “The findings of this report will be critical in our efforts to deny drug cartels and terrorist groups the ability to launder their money through international trade.”

“Kleptocrats, drug traffickers, and other bad actors rely on sophisticated trade-based money laundering schemes to hide their ill-gotten gains. To fight back, our law enforcement experts, the private sector, and our global partners need to work closely together,” Whitehouse said. “This report sets out smart recommendations for harmonizing federal agencies’ anti-money laundering efforts, particularly information-sharing. Thank you to the GAO for such a thorough report, and to Sen. Cassidy for joining me in this bipartisan effort. Now, I urge the Treasury and Homeland Security Departments to act on the report’s recommendation to ease data sharing between agencies.”

“One of the most effective methods of combating international criminal organizations is to go after the money,” Grassley said. “Criminals are constantly developing new ways to conceal their cash flow, including by exploiting weaknesses in legitimate financial systems. This report shines a light on these tactics so that we can better detect and prevent trade-based money laundering.”

Rubio’s office offered the following information on the report:

The report recommends the Treasury Department establish an interagency information sharing and data analysis program and that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) begin sharing data used to identify suspicious transactions, known as Trade Transparency Unit (TTU) data, with relevant agencies.

The report also identifies a lack of coordination and information sharing among different U.S. agencies involved in the identification of illicit trade for the purposes of money laundering.

The report concluded that TBML is one of the primary mechanisms criminal organizations and others use to launder illicit proceeds, and the basic techniques involve the mis-invoicing of goods and services, such as through over- and under-invoicing. For most trade transactions, financial institutions lack the tools to identify suspicious activity. Criminal organizations exploit these vulnerabilities for other trade-related financial crimes, such as customs fraud, trafficking in counterfeit goods, and sanctions evasion.

DHS established the TTU to combat TBML through the analysis of financial and trade data, including import and export data exchanged with partner countries. That data is not sufficiently shared among government agencies.

The report also found that current federal efforts to combat TBML exclude some key agencies involved in overseeing trade, and information on suspicious financial and trade activity is siloed among different agencies.

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Backs the Preventing Mandates on Toddlers Act

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., threw his support behind U.S. Sen. John Thune’s, R-SD, and U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain’s, R-Mich., “Preventing Mandates on Toddlers Act.”. “This bicameral legislation would nullify an interim final rule (IFR) that was published by the U.S. Department of Health and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Chuck Grassley
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Elizabeth Warren Call on Defense Department to Address Overreliance on Foreign Drugs

At the end of last week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Gregory Kausner, who is performing the duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment at the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), urging him to address DoD’s overreliance on pharmaceuticals produced abroad, particularly from China.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gao#Money Laundering#Treasury Department#Tbml#D Ri
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Introduce the HUD Health and Safety Accountability Act

This week, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–showcased the “HUD Health and Safety Accountability Act.”. Rubio brought out the bill “to hold property owners and managers of Section 8 Project Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) housing accountable for health and safety conditions of properties” and which would “empower local governments to have more oversight over federal Section 8 PBRA housing within city jurisdiction and reinstate tenant surveys regarding physical conditions” last week. Scott is a co-sponsor of the proposal.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
americanmilitarynews.com

Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Wants to Stop Feds From Offering $450k Payments to Illegals Separated at Southern Border

His week, U.S. Sen Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced the “Congressional Review of Agency Legal Settlements Act.”. Pointing to “reports that the Biden administration is considering using U.S. taxpayer dollars to pay settlements of $450,000 per person to illegal aliens separated at the southern border after being caught unlawfully entering the country,” Scott brought out the bill on Monday. The bill “ empowers Congress with necessary oversight to ensure agencies are not skirting the formal rulemaking processes of the Administrative Procedures Act and are not misusing appropriations of federal taxpayer dollars with exorbitant financial awards in legal settlements.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsnowdc.com

U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Marco Rubio introduced a bill to strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Spina Bifida Program

Today, U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Marco Rubio introduced a bill to strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Spina Bifida Program for children of veterans exposed to Agent Orange/herbicides. “Many veterans are unaware of the benefits available for their children with certain birth defects due to their exposure to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy