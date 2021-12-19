VIDEO: Homeowner’s security camera catches Amazon driver throwing packages from van

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, one Northford homeowner’s security camera caught a delivery driver acting more like the Grinch than Santa.

Marisa Gualtieri told News 8, on Thursday – just over a week before Christmas – she came home to find her Amazon packages on the curb outside her house, “almost by the road.”

She checked her security camera footage from earlier in the day and, to her dismay, saw the Amazon driver tossing two of her packages out the van’s passenger window.

Gualtieri called the action ‘disgusting’.

A spokesperson from Amazon told News 8 they are looking into the incident, adding, “The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue. If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right.”

Amazon offers ways for customers to keep an eye on their deliveries:

Amazon customers are able to track their packages through their Amazon app after they have placed their order. Tracking includes delivery times within 2-4 hours, map tracking, and photo-on-delivery options.

Amazon Day for delivery enables Prime members to choose to receive all of their orders on up to two days of the week, often in fewer boxes, reducing the number of packages and deliveries.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a service that allows eligible Amazon Prime members to conveniently and securely receive deliveries into the safety of their garage. In-Garage Delivery is free for Prime members and available in over 4,000 cities across the U.S.

Amazon offers a network of package pickup and return locations offering customers three options: Locker, Counter and Locker+ in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S.

