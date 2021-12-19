Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 13:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Mountain and Foothill Travel through Early Next Week .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through early next week. Scattered mountain snow showers continue this afternoon with the next heavier round of snow occurring this evening through Saturday with lower snow levels. Snow levels will generally be 2000 to 3500 feet but will be lowering Sunday morning to 1000 to 2500 feet, locally lower. Activity will become more showery Saturday night with another round of heavy snow Sunday afternoon and Monday, with some possible light snow accumulation down into the lower foothills (1000 feet) Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated through early next week. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for wintry conditions, especially from Sunday morning through early Tuesday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow in higher elevations. Travel will be very difficult to impossible this weekend with snow levels lowering into the foothills Sunday morning. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 feet, with localized amounts up to 12 feet, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 10 AM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

