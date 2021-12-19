ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Leftist former protest leader elected Chile’s president in bitter runoff election

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwZ7H_0dREZcTc00
Supporters of Chile’s president-elect, Gabriel Boric, of the “I Approve Dignity” coalition, celebrate his victory in the presidential runoff election Sunday in Santiago, Chile. Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile — A leftist millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president Sunday after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to Donald Trump.

With 56% of the votes, Gabriel Boric handily defeated by more than 10 points lawmaker José Antonio Kast, who tried unsuccessfully to scare voters that his inexperienced opponent would become a puppet of his allies in Chile’s Communist Party and upend the country’s vaunted record as Latin America’s most stable, advanced economy.

In a model of democratic civility that broke from the polarizing rhetoric of the campaign, Kast immediately conceded defeat, tweeting a photo of himself on the phone congratulating his opponent on his “grand triumph.” He then later traveled personally to Boric’s campaign headquarters to meet with his rival.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Sebastian Pinera — a conservative billionaire — held a video conference with Boric to offer his government’s full support during the three month transition.

Amid a crush of supporters, Boric vaulted atop a metal barricade to reach the stage where he initiated in the indigenous Mapuche language a rousing victory speech to thousands of mostly young supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBPoo_0dREZcTc00
Chile’s President-elect Gabriel Boric reacts before giving a speech to his supporters after his victory Sunday night Santiago, Chile. Getty Images

The bearded, bespectacled president-elect highlighted the progressive positions that launched his improbable campaign, including a promise to fight climate change by blocking a proposed mining project in what is the world’s largest copper producing nation.

He also promised to end Chile’s private pension system — the hallmark of the neoliberal economic model imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

“We are a generation that emerged in public life demanding our rights be respected as rights and not treated like consumer goods or a business,” Boric said. “We know there continues to be justice for the rich, and justice for the poor, and we no longer will permit that the poor keep paying the price of Chile’s inequality.”

He also gave an extended shout out to Chilean women, a key voting bloc who feared that a Kast victory would roll back years of steady gains, promising they will be “protagonists” in a government that will seek to “leave behind once and for all the patriarchal inheritance of our society.”

In Santiago’s subway, where a fare hike in 2019 triggered a wave of nationwide protests that exposed the shortcomings of Chile’s free market model, young supporters of Boric, some of them waving flags emblazoned with the candidate’s name, jumped and shouted in unison as they headed downtown to join thousands who gathered for the president-elect’s victory speech.

“This is a historic day,” said Boris Soto, a teacher. “We’ve defeated not only fascism, and the right wing, but also fear.”

At 35, Boric will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office in March and only the second millennial to lead in Latin America, after El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele. Only one other head of state, Giacomo Simoncini of the city-state San Marino in Europe, is younger.

His government is likely to be closely watched throughout Latin America, where Chile has long been a harbinger of regional trends.

It was the first country in Latin America to break with the U.S. dominance during the Cold War and pursue socialism with the election of Salvador Allende in 1970. It then reversed course a few years later when Pinochet’s coup ushered in a period of right-wing military rule that quickly launched a free market experiment throughout the region.

Boric’s ambitious goal is to introduce a European-style social democracy that would expand economic and political rights to attack nagging inequality without veering toward the authoritarianism embraced by so much of the left in Latin America, from Cuba to Venezuela.

It’s a task made more challenging by deepening ideological divisions unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, which sped up the reversal of a decade of economic gains.

Kast, who has a history of defending Chile’s past military dictatorship, finished ahead of Boric by two points in the first round of voting last month but failed to secure a majority of votes. That set up a head-to-head runoff against Boric.

Boric was able to reverse the difference by a larger margin than pre-election opinion polls forecast by expanding beyond his base in the capital, Santiago, and attracting voters in rural areas who don’t side with political extremes. For example, in the northern region of Antofagasta, where he finished third in the first round of voting, he trounced Kast by almost 20 points.

An additional 1.2 million Chileans cast ballots Sunday compared to the first round, raising turnout to nearly 56%, the highest since voting stopped being mandatory in 2012.

“It’s impossible not to be impressed by the historic turnout, the willingness of Kast to concede and congratulate his opponent even before final results were in, and the generous words of President Pinera,” said Cynthia Arnson, head of the Latin America program at the Wilson Center in Washington. “Chilean democracy won today, for sure.”

Kast, 55, a devout Roman Catholic and father of nine, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8% of the vote in 2017. An admirer of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, he rose steadily in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values and playing on Chileans’ fears that a surge in migration — from Haiti and Venezuela — is driving crime.

As a lawmaker he has a record of attacking Chile’s LGBTQ community and advocating more restrictive abortion laws. He also accused Pinera, a fellow conservative, of betraying the economic Pinochet. Kast’s brother, Miguel, was one of the dictator’s top advisers.

In recent days, both candidates had tried to veer toward the center.

“I’m not an extremist. … I don’t feel far right,” Kast proclaimed in the final stretch even as he was dogged by revelations that his German-born father had been a card-carrying member of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi party.

Boric’s victory likely to be tempered by a divided congress.

In addition, the political rules could soon change because a newly elected convention is rewriting the country’s Pinochet-era constitution. The convention — the nation’s most powerful elected institution — could in theory call for new presidential elections when it concludes its work next year and if the new charter is ratified in a plebiscite.

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Chile's tattooed president-elect honors homeland in ink

When Gabriel Boric is sworn in as Chile's president he'll not only be the youngest to lead the South American country but also the first in Latin America to sport several tattoos.The question is whether he'll openly display them.One person hoping he does is Yumbel Góngora, the self-proclaimed “tattoo dissident” who inked the three elaborate designs that fill Boric's arms and back with sweeping imagery from his native Patagonia region.“It's important that a person never forgets their roots. That always keeps you focused on where you are and what’s important ... not get lost in the fame,” Gongora told...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Tattooed, Leftist Millennial Gabriel Boric Elected Youngest President Of Chile

Gabriel Boric, a left-leaning 35-year-old, won Chile’s presidential election Sunday with 56% of the votes. He gave a victory speech in the indigenous Mapuche language to a crowd of young supporters, the Associated Press reported Monday. Boric’s opponent, lawmaker José Antonio Kast, conceded publicly after portraying his opponent as inexperienced and a potential puppet of the country’s communist party, according to the AP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Former Student Activist Wins Chile Election, Will Be Country’s Youngest President

Leftist Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile on Sunday, soundly trumping his right-wing agitator opponent at the polls with promises of better social services, higher taxation, and greater protections for the environment. With 99 percent of ballots counted, Boric nabbed 56 percent of the vote, with lawmaker José Antonio Kast taking only 44 percent. Kast quickly conceded the race on Sunday, tweeting a photo of himself calling Boric to congratulate him on his “grand triumph.” Kast wrote that Boric, who rose to prominence after leading student protests in 2014, “deserves our respect and constructive collaboration.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Antonio Kast
Person
Salvador Allende
Person
Sebastian Pinera
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
The Independent

Libyans voice anger at derailed election as disputes rumble on

Libyans have voiced their anger at the delay to the presidential election that was planned for Friday, as factions and political leaders tussled over the perilous path ahead.The election was part of a UN-backed process that also involved setting up an interim government earlier this year as steps towards ending the decade of chaos and violence since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.In Benghazi, Wahbi Tarkhan, 81, said he and his wife had both registered for the election and were disappointed by the collapse of the process.“We were eagerly waiting for this day in our minds,” he said.Earlier this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Leftist#Communist Party
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
Country
Chile
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Court Sentences Two Mexican Army Officers to 30 Years for Femicide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy