ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Shirley McBay, who created a template for addressing racial inequities in education, dies at 86

By Bryan Marquard
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttending segregated schools in a small Georgia community, Shirley M. McBay was a prodigy who stood on a chair as a fourth-grader to write on a chalkboard while competing with high school students in solving math problems. She also saw violent racism close-up. As a 5-year-old, she once watched...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Spelman College#Mit#Paine College#The Mit Campus
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
New Pittsburgh Courier

University investigates reports of KKK recruiting students on campus

The University of Utah is investigating several reports of on-campus racist incidents, including Ku Klux Klan sightings and on-campus hate crimes. In early October, a group of white men dressed up in hooded robes and walked into a dorm, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. In a separate incident, a Black student reported having feces smeared across their dorm door in the same building.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Tar Heel

UNC announces updated COVID-19 policies for spring semester return

UNC announced updated COVID-19 policies in a campus-wide email Wednesday, as cases of the omicron variant rise across the country and in Orange County. As of now, classes for the spring semester will resume Jan. 10. The University will require prior-to-arrival testing for unvaccinated students and for all students living in residence halls regardless of their vaccination status.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Duke University to go remote for start spring 2022 semester

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke University will be starting the spring 2022 semester remotely, according to a news release. From Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, all undergraduate and graduate/professional classes will be remote. In-person instruction is expected to resume on Jan. 10. The university says students should be ready to submit proof that they have […]
DURHAM, NC
Michigan Advance

Whitmer backs Oakland University’s January virtual learning plan amid omicron

After schools fought to have in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Oakland University this week joined colleges like Harvard and Stanford in announcing that classes will begin virtually next month due to the fast-spreading omicron variant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the Michigan Advance in a phone interview Wednesday that […] The post Whitmer backs Oakland University’s January virtual learning plan amid omicron appeared first on Michigan Advance.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy