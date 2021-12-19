ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings add four more names to their COVID-19 protocol list

By Michael Whitaker
 5 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings COVID-19 protocol list continues to grow. The team announced that forwards...

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Biggest draft steals in Detroit sports history

When it comes to drafts in professional sports, we all know that they can be a crapshoot in terms of landing talent, even if you happen to have a high selection. But every now and then, something special happens and you land a player in a later round who turns out to be one of the all-time greats. We call those picks, “draft steals.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

5 greatest rookie seasons in Detroit Red Wings history

The Detroit Red Wings are known for having employed some of the greatest players in NHL history. Household names such as Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Terry Sawchuck, and others are enshrined forever in Red Wings history with their numbers retired, and their multiple accolades are something to behold. But before...
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL releases statement regarding 2022 Beijing Olympics

On Tuesday, news broke that the NHL/NHLPA had agreed that players would not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics due to the increased cases of COVID-19. A day later, the NHL released a statement confirming the news and adding that there will not be an Olympic break. “The National Hockey...
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Celtics add eighth player to COVID-19 protocol

The Boston Celtics’ list of players in the NBA’s health & safety protocol continues to grow as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges through American sports. Center Enes Freedom became the eighth Celtic to land on COVID reserve, as reported by Shams Charania on Thursday. He joins Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, and four others in the protocol as of Thursday.
NBA
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL
