NFL

WATCH: Christian Wilkins Scores Offensive TD for Dolphins, Celebrates

By Brad Senkiw
 5 days ago
Christian Wilkins has always fancied himself as a player who can do anything on the football field.

At Clemson, the defensive lineman caught a fake-punt pass in the Orange Bowl his freshman season. He went on to play a role in Dabo Swinney's "jumbo package," and Wilkins scored three offensive touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, in his four-year college career.

Three years into his NFL career, Wilkins produced his first receiving touchdown Sunday for the Miami Dolphins when he caught a 1-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins produces his first touchdown reception of his NFL career during the Miami Dolphins' 31-24 victory Sunday over the New York Jets.

Uiagalelei Healthier, More Confident as Clemson Preps for Cheez-It Bowl

New offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter updated the health of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei ahead of Clemson's Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Iowa State.

Brandon Streeter Ready to Put His Stamp On Clemson Offense

Brandon Streeter met with the media on Saturday for the first time as Clemson's new offensive coordinator, discussing his new role with the program going forward.

That score gave the Dolphins a 24-17 lead, and Wilkins broke out "the worm" with his post-TD celebration.

"I was honestly holding back," Wilkins said. "You haven’t seen me at a wedding or a Bar Mitzvah.”

The Dolphins went on to win the game 31-24 to improve 7-7 on the season. Wilkins also had two solo tackles and five assists in the game. He's already set career-highs in sacks and tackles with three regular-season games left to play in 2021.

Wilkins, who had a rushing touchdown in his rookie season, became the first former Clemson defensive lineman to catch a score since 1985.

